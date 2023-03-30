ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Atuabo Gas Processing Plant shuts down for 14 days

Headlines Atuabo Gas Processing Plant shuts down for 14 days
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Ghana Gas Company Limited's Atuabo Gas Processing Plant (GPP) has been shut down for a 14-day maintenance which began on Saturday, March 25.

It was closed to ensure the reliability of the gas processing plant and transmission infrastructure.

However, the shutdown will disrupt gas supply to some power plants, resulting in power outages to some customers.

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) will soon release a schedule informing affected customers of the impending power outages.

To mitigate the effects of the shutdown, the government is importing more gas from Nigeria, as well as Heavy Fuel Oil (HFO) and Light Crude Oil (LCO), to supplement available domestic gas for power generation.

The Ministry of Energy is actively working with all stakeholders to mitigate any negative effects of the exercise.

The Ministry of Energy has assured the public that it is committed to ensuring the maintenance program's success and the country's power supply remains stable and reliable.

In a statement issued by the Communications and Public Affairs Unit, the Ministry said, "Consistent with the 'Dum Siesie' programme of ensuring reliable power supply through robust and necessary maintenance activities, the Ministry wishes to assure the general public that the Ministry is actively working with all stakeholders to ensure that any adverse effects of this exercise are mitigated."

The shutdown will have a significant impact on the country's power supply, but the government is taking measures to mitigate the impact on consumers.

The procurement of additional gas from Nigeria, HFO, and LCO will help to complement available domestic gas for power generation.

This will ensure that the country's power supply remains stable and reliable during the maintenance programme.

The Ministry of Energy has urged the public to exercise patience during this period and assured them that the maintenance programme will ultimately benefit the country's power sector.

3302023121401-nsjum8x432-cb56c5b8-68bf-4fde-a1c9-6ac81bcf7a5e.jpeg

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Atuabo Gas Processing Plant shuts down for 14 days Atuabo Gas Processing Plant shuts down for 14 days

3 hours ago

Anti-LGBTQ+ Bill laid in Parliament; set to be debated by MPs Anti-LGBTQ+ Bill laid in Parliament; set to be debated by MPs

3 hours ago

ECG to release dumsor timetable on Friday as Ghana Gas shut for maintenance works ECG to release ‘dumsor’ timetable on Friday as Ghana Gas shut for maintenance wo...

3 hours ago

Rawlings liked me so much; I want to bring NDC back to power to honour him – Dr. Duffuor Rawlings liked me so much; I want to bring NDC back to power to honour him – Dr....

3 hours ago

Its unacceptable for govt to overburden Ghanaians with taxes; new revenue bills will be rejected - Murtala Muhammed It’s unacceptable for gov’t to overburden Ghanaians with taxes; new revenue bill...

4 hours ago

AFP - Tobias Schwarz King Charles tells German parliament Europe's security is under threat

5 hours ago

Former Tema East MP, Titus Nii Glover LGBTQ+: We are different from the West; let’s not allow them to impose anything ...

8 hours ago

We're being too partisan; it could spell our doom, let's be careful we don't sink the country' — Muntaka We're being too partisan; it could spell our doom, let's be careful we don't sin...

8 hours ago

Ambulance trial: Prove Seth Terkper's authorisation for LCs - Judge tells Ato Forson Ambulance trial: Prove Seth Terkper's authorisation for LCs - Judge tells Ato Fo...

8 hours ago

Dont divert 350k meant for Afram Plains roads elsewhere – MP tells govt Don’t divert €350k meant for Afram Plains roads elsewhere – MP tells govt

Latest: News
body-container-line