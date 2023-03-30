Atuabo Gas Processing Plant shuts down for 14 days

Ghana Gas Company Limited's Atuabo Gas Processing Plant (GPP) has been shut down for a 14-day maintenance which began on Saturday, March 25.

It was closed to ensure the reliability of the gas processing plant and transmission infrastructure.

However, the shutdown will disrupt gas supply to some power plants, resulting in power outages to some customers.

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) will soon release a schedule informing affected customers of the impending power outages.

To mitigate the effects of the shutdown, the government is importing more gas from Nigeria, as well as Heavy Fuel Oil (HFO) and Light Crude Oil (LCO), to supplement available domestic gas for power generation.

The Ministry of Energy is actively working with all stakeholders to mitigate any negative effects of the exercise.

The Ministry of Energy has assured the public that it is committed to ensuring the maintenance program's success and the country's power supply remains stable and reliable.

In a statement issued by the Communications and Public Affairs Unit, the Ministry said, "Consistent with the 'Dum Siesie' programme of ensuring reliable power supply through robust and necessary maintenance activities, the Ministry wishes to assure the general public that the Ministry is actively working with all stakeholders to ensure that any adverse effects of this exercise are mitigated."

The shutdown will have a significant impact on the country's power supply, but the government is taking measures to mitigate the impact on consumers.

The procurement of additional gas from Nigeria, HFO, and LCO will help to complement available domestic gas for power generation.

This will ensure that the country's power supply remains stable and reliable during the maintenance programme.

The Ministry of Energy has urged the public to exercise patience during this period and assured them that the maintenance programme will ultimately benefit the country's power sector.