Atuabo gas processing plant undergoing maintenance, power supply to be interrupted — Energy Ministry

The Ghana Gas Company Limited has commenced a maintenance programme at its Atuabo Gas Processing Plant (GPP) for 14 days, beginning on 25th March 2023.

The programme aims to retool the gas processing plant and transmission infrastructure.

However, the shutdown will affect gas supply to some power plants, and consequently, the interruption of power supply to some consumers.

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) is expected to release a schedule to this effect.

To manage the impact of the shutdown, the government is procuring additional gas from Nigeria, Heavy Fuel Oil (HFO) and Light Crude Oil (LCO) to complement available domestic gas for power generation.

This is consistent with the 'Dum Siesie' programme, which aims to ensure reliable power supply through robust and necessary maintenance activities.

The Ministry of Energy assures the general public that it is actively working with all stakeholders to mitigate any adverse effects of this exercise.

In a statement issued by the Communications and Public Affairs Unit, the Ministry said, "Consistent with the 'Dum Siesie' programme of ensuring reliable power supply through robust and necessary maintenance activities, the Ministry wishes to assure the general public that the Ministry is actively working with all stakeholders to ensure that any adverse effects of this exercise are mitigated."

The maintenance programme at the Atuabo Gas Processing Plant is crucial to ensuring the reliability of Ghana's power supply in the long term.

The government has consistently emphasized the importance of maintenance programmes to ensure reliable power supply and prevent system failures.

The efforts to procure additional gas from Nigeria, HFO, and LCO will help to mitigate the impact of the shutdown on the power supply to consumers.

Despite the expected power interruptions during this maintenance programme, the government is committed to ensuring that the country's power supply remains stable and reliable.

The Ministry of Energy has urged the public to exercise patience during this period and assured them that the maintenance programme will ultimately benefit the country's power sector.