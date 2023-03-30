ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Russian Embassy in Ghana slams Kamala Harris for 'anti-Russian fakes'

Headlines Russian Embassy in Ghana slams Kamala Harris for 'anti-Russian fakes'
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

The Russian Embassy in Ghana has taken on US Vice President Kamala Harris over her claims about the impact of the Russian-Ukraine crisis on African nations.

The Embassy explained that her claim that the war has led to the inability of nations across the globe to access certain foods, particularly grain, is not accurate.

Fact-checking the US VP’s statement on its Twitter page on Wednesday, March 29, the Russian Embassy said European officials have acknowledged that about 53 million tonnes of grain and other food products have been supplied by Ukraine.

It stressed that the only reason for the apparent food insecurity in Africa is “because of the EU and US sanctions that block the Russian grain export”.

It also indicated that 45 percent of the total volume of grain export from Ukraine went to Europe while only 3 percent came to Africa.

3302023113609-0e72xljwwr-russian-embassy

3302023113609-typbsferqm-russian-embassy

The Embassy in 2022 took on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and other world leaders for blaming the economic hardship on the Putin-led invasion in February that year.

“The Embassy wishes to shed some light on the roots and drivers of this crisis and provide a comprehensive and objective analysis without emotions and political prejudice,” it began a thread that seemingly exonerated Russia.

—3news.com

Top Stories

2 hours ago

We're being too partisan; it could spell our doom, let's be careful we don't sink the country' — Muntaka We're being too partisan; it could spell our doom, let's be careful we don't sin...

2 hours ago

Court orders Ato Forson, two others to open defence in Ambulance saga Court orders Ato Forson, two others to open defence in Ambulance saga

2 hours ago

Ambulance trial: Prove Seth Terkper's authorisation for LCs - Judge tells Ato Forson Ambulance trial: Prove Seth Terkper's authorisation for LCs - Judge tells Ato Fo...

2 hours ago

Dont divert 350k meant for Afram Plains roads elsewhere – MP tells govt Don’t divert €350k meant for Afram Plains roads elsewhere – MP tells govt

2 hours ago

Anas against Ken: Martin Amidu says Justice Baah can't be faulted for 'transparent, accountable' judgment Anas against Ken: Martin Amidu says Justice Baah can't be faulted for 'transpare...

2 hours ago

Ghana Gas processing plant shutdown as ECG to release dumsor schedule to some consumers Ghana Gas processing plant shutdown as ECG to release dumsor schedule to some co...

2 hours ago

Taking vulnerable pensioners money unacceptable – Mahama Taking vulnerable pensioners money unacceptable – Mahama

2 hours ago

Anas lives in fear of own shadow as 'anti-corruption entrepreneur not genuine crusader' – Martin Amidu Anas lives in fear of own shadow as 'anti-corruption entrepreneur not genuine cr...

2 hours ago

17 years today Ghana experienced total eclipse 17 years today Ghana experienced total eclipse

2 hours ago

Learn from Kobeah and pull out – Otokunor tells Duffour and Kojo Bonsu Learn from Kobeah and pull out – Otokunor tells Duffour and Kojo Bonsu

Latest: News
body-container-line