Ghana Airways will fly again – Transport Minister assures

The Minister of Transport, Kwaku Ofori Asiamah has assured Ghanaians that the Ghana National Airlines will be back in operation by June or July of this year, 2023.

The announcement was made at a press briefing at the Ministry of Information’s press center in Accra on Wednesday, March 29.

The Minister made the declaration in response to a question about the National Airlines bouncing back.

"By June/July, we will see a Ghana National Airlines flying to and fro the borders of Ghana,” the Minister of Transport stated.

The Minister's assurance has brought a sigh of relief to many Ghanaians who have been waiting for the airline's resumption.

The Ghana National Airlines is expected to provide quality services to Ghanaians who travel within and outside the country.

The airline will also play a significant role in boosting the country's economy by creating job opportunities and attracting foreign investors.

The government's decision to revive the Ghana National Airlines is part of its commitment to developing the aviation industry and promoting tourism in the country.

The Minister also stated that the government is committed to ensuring the safety and security of passengers who will be using the airline's services.