Govt touts developments in the transport sector

Government has done major infrastructure expansion and improved services in maritime and inland waterways, aviation and road transport to boost the country's transportation system.

This is in line with the Coordinated Programme of Economic and Social Development Policies (2017-2024), the National Medium-Term Development Policy Framework (2022-2025) and the National Transport Policy.

The Minister for Transport, Mr Kwaku Ofori Asiamah, said this on Wednesday at a press briefing in Accra.

According to the Minister, the construction works on a 16-meters draft Dry Bulk Terminal equipped with state-of-the-art high-performing ship loaders and one eco hopper, designed with a loading speed of 2,500 tons per hour was completed and commissioned in 2022.

He said it would improve efficiency at the port and position it as the preferred destination for international trade.

“The construction of the Multi-Purpose Terminal at the Takoradi Port is also completed. This project seeks to expand existing Ports infrastructure to minimize congestion and turnaround time,” he added.

Mr Asiamah also disclosed that the construction of the Keta Port Development Project would commence in the middle of 2023.

“This investment is to create a third Commercial Port to increase the volume of business from landlocked countries in the region. The project would also help reduce the cost of doing business and create thousands of direct and indirect jobs in the Volta Region.

“The Investor Expression of Interest (EOI) for the Development of the New Port at Keta was published in August of last year and closed in December (RFP). Six of the 20 firms (local and international) that responded to the advertisement have so far been shortlisted and will be invited to the next stage of the Request for Proposals,” he added.

He also disclosed that the Boankra Integrated Logistics Terminal Project was progressing in earnest.

“The objective of this project is to decongest the Ports and bring import and export services closer to the doorsteps of shippers in the Middle and Northern part of the country,” he noted.

He stated that the government was constructing Coastal Fish Landing Sites to ensure the safe launching and landing of artisanal fishing canoes, to prevent and minimise post-harvest losses, maintain a sanitary environment, create jobs and improve the livelihoods of the beneficiary communities.

“All Twelve landing sites at Axim, Dixcove, Moree, Mumford, Otuam, Mfantseman, Winneba, Senya Beraku, Gomoa Feteh, Teshie, Osu and Keta have reached substantial completion. Elmina Fishing Port has been completed and Jamestown Fishing Port is 60% complete,” he stressed.

On the developments in the Aviation sector, the Minister stated that the construction of a new airport in either the Central or Western region was underway.

He said it would make Ghana the Aviation hub for the West African sub-region and improve connectivity, trade and tourism, adding that a feasibility study to determine a suitable location to develop the airport is being finalised.

The Minister stated that Phase II of the Kumasi Airport was 100 per cent complete, while Phase III is 89.33 per cent complete.

He also mentioned that the Sunyani Airport Rehabilitation (Phase 1) was completed and commissioned to improve connectivity and promote trade and tourism.

On road transport, Mr Asiamah stated that the government implemented road safety education and campaigns to influence the necessary positive change in road users to address the country's road safety issues.

He added that the Fleet Renewal Programme has improved rural-urban and peri-urban linkages and promoted road-based mass transportation services.

“First 45 buses have been delivered and are in operation. The remaining 55 buses are to be delivered in June 2023,” he added.