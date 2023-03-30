72% Green Ghana seedlings survived — Benito Owusu-Bio

The Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, responsible for Lands and Forestry, Mr Benito Owusu-Bio, has disclosed that 72% of seedlings planted during the 2022 Green Ghana tree planting campaign have survived.

According to him, the numbers come from a report provided to the Ministry by the Forestry Commission, which details the verification evaluation of trees planted during the years under consideration.

He said this when he toured the Greater Accra Region on Tuesday, to monitor seedlings planted by associations, institutions, the Ministry and the Forestry Commission during the Green Ghana Project.

The Deputy Minister reassured Ghanaians that all funds invested in acquiring Green Ghana seedlings were wisely used since the many seedlings planted during the 2021-2022 Green Ghana Day planting exercises are still thriving.

"Earlier, we disclosed a survival rate of 80% however due to weather conditions and other factors, currently seedlings planted in 2021 have a survival rate of 67% and in 2022, 72% survival and that is good progress because no matter what, we will not be able to achieve 100% survival," he stated.

Mr Owusu-Bio dismissed claims circulating in the media space about the government's unpaid debt of 2.3 billion to Green Ghana seedling providers after the planting exercises.

"There is no such thing as 2.3 billion Ghana cedis debt, even the funds allocated by the government for Green Ghana was not that much. What we owe our seedlings providers is an amount of 28 million Ghana cedis which will soon be cleared," he added

He assured seedling suppliers that discussions with the Finance Ministry are underway to pay any Green Ghana outstanding debts.

He lauded the Forestry Commission for ensuring that Foresters nurtured the Green Ghana seedlings to maturity.

The Deputy Minister also urged Ghanaians who planted seedlings in their homes and farms to try to nurture the seedlings to maturity and encouraged others to join the Ministry to plant the 10 million seedlings expected to be planted this year to help fight climate change.

The monitoring is part of activities towards Green Ghana Day on the 9th of June 2023.

The monitoring team visited the Ghana Geological Survey's Seismic Centre, Legon campus, the Achimota Forest, the Achimota Secondary School and the JJ Rawlings Foundation office inside the Achimota School.