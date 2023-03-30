Africa Street MBA builds capacities of young entrepreneurs

An entrepreneurial skills development Services organization, Africa Street MBA has held a capacity building workshop for young people with entrepreneurial interest in Sunyani.

The training program sought to impact the youthful group, particularly the marginalized and vulnerable people including school-drop-outs, with world-class business knowledge.

The project was run under the auspices of "Done by Us and KGL Foundation", two organizations seeking to positively impact Ghanaian societies.

Mr. Ken Adawu Willington, the program chair said Africa Street MBA provides an integrated business support for start-ups and small businesses through capacity building, mentorship, business development services and funding for young entrepreneurs.

Empowerment

He added the Africa Street MBA is undertaking a five-year project to build business communities in Ghana with the aim of empowering Africa Entrepreneurs into Global Giants.

According to Mr. Willington, also the founder of "Done by Us", young entrepreneurs find it difficult getting start-up funds for their businesses.

Hence, the project also seeks to "reduce the start-up failure rate in Ghana and Africa by providing training platforms for entrepreneurs and help them to access business education for the required business knowledge, technical and advisory services, funding and access market support."

He said it was designed to build the business knowledge of young entrepreneurs in the country and make them agents of change in reducing unemployment rate in Africa and beyond.

Start-up grants

Mr. Willington said stage one of the projects involves training on various topics and issues of entrepreneurship with the second stage touching on accelerator and mentorship to build the business ideas of participants within 12 weeks and while category three is about pitching competition where applicants with innovative business ideas would be given start-up grants.

He said beneficiaries of the project would receive seed grants for ultimate pitch winners and potential investment for accelerated business.

“Beneficiaries would also access insightful and influential mentors and would become members of the SME Hub (Africa Street MBA)”, he said.

Evans Awuni, a participant of the workshop, who is into organic vegetable farming said "I have realized some mistakes I’m making and through the training and hope my business is going to improve from today".