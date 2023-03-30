ModernGhana logo
Ashaiman military brutality almost made me leave this country for good – Oliver Barker

Oliver Barker Vormawor, lead convener of the FixTheCountry Movement
2 HOURS AGO
Oliver Barker Vormawor, lead convener of the #FixTheCountry Movement

Human rights and good governance activist, Oliver Barker Vormawor, has once again, expressed his frustration at the recent military invasion of the Ashaiman community.

In a tweet, Vormawor revealed that the incident made him almost leave the country for good.

According to Vormawor, "Wow! Ashaiman brought me the closest to wanting to leave this country for good! I can't lie."

He went on to describe how he often remember the incident in Ashaiman and the human rights abuses in general.

“Sometimes I can sit for hours and be thinking about what happened in Ashaiman saa.

“I can’t just make sense of how it is possible for Ghanaians to look the other way. Like eih! What a people,” he wrote.

The military invaded the community in an attempt to fish out the perpetrators of a crime in which a soldier, Sherif Imoro, was allegedly stabbed to death by some residents.

The military's actions in Ashaiman, which subjected residents to degrees of torture and other forms of mistreatment, have been widely criticized.

Many people have called for a thorough investigation into the matter and for those responsible to be held accountable.

