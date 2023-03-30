A/R: We’ll not be intimidated, only court can stop us from wearing camouflage attires —NDC executives

The Ashanti regional executives of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) have said no amount of intimidation, manipulation, and harassment by the police or any security agency will stop them from wearing camouflage cloths until a competent court of jurisdiction tells them that they cannot wear it.

Some six regional executives of the party including the regional Vice Chairman and the regional Deputy Secretary were invited by the police on Wednesday, 29 March 2023, for allegedly wearing a military uniform when former President Mahama took his campaign tour to the region.

They honored the invitation extended to them by the regional Criminal Investigation Department at the Regional Police Headquarters, where their statements were taken and granted self-recognizance bail.

Addressing the media after the bail, the Regional Vice Chairman of the NDC, Captain Kwame Jabari said they were wearing camouflage cloths and not military uniforms when they joined the former President's campaign tour of the region.

The former Captain of the Ghana Arm Forces said as a former military officer, he will not wear a military uniform and never will he allow any of his executives to wear them.

He described the action by the police as intimidation, manipulation, harassment, and selective justice since many politicians and celebrities among others have been seen on many occasions wearing camouflages without the police inviting them.

Captain Jabari called on the police to be fair and unbiased in their treatment of all the political parties.

Source: Classfmonline.com