ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

A/R: We’ll not be intimidated, only court can stop us from wearing camouflage attires —NDC executives

Headlines AR: Well not be intimidated, only court can stop us from wearing camouflage attires —NDC executives
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

The Ashanti regional executives of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) have said no amount of intimidation, manipulation, and harassment by the police or any security agency will stop them from wearing camouflage cloths until a competent court of jurisdiction tells them that they cannot wear it.

Some six regional executives of the party including the regional Vice Chairman and the regional Deputy Secretary were invited by the police on Wednesday, 29 March 2023, for allegedly wearing a military uniform when former President Mahama took his campaign tour to the region.

They honored the invitation extended to them by the regional Criminal Investigation Department at the Regional Police Headquarters, where their statements were taken and granted self-recognizance bail.

Addressing the media after the bail, the Regional Vice Chairman of the NDC, Captain Kwame Jabari said they were wearing camouflage cloths and not military uniforms when they joined the former President's campaign tour of the region.

The former Captain of the Ghana Arm Forces said as a former military officer, he will not wear a military uniform and never will he allow any of his executives to wear them.

He described the action by the police as intimidation, manipulation, harassment, and selective justice since many politicians and celebrities among others have been seen on many occasions wearing camouflages without the police inviting them.

Captain Jabari called on the police to be fair and unbiased in their treatment of all the political parties.

Source: Classfmonline.com

Top Stories

6 minutes ago

Stop traders from cooking in Kejetia market – Kojo Bonsu to management Stop traders from cooking in Kejetia market – Kojo Bonsu to management

36 minutes ago

Ramsar site impasse: Stakeholders agree to demolish over 130 structures Ramsar site impasse: Stakeholders agree to demolish over 130 structures

36 minutes ago

In-out-out-out policy: UGs refusal to enforce court order unacceptable, unlawful – Old Vandals in Parliament fume In-out-out-out policy: UG’s refusal to enforce court order ‘unacceptable, unlawf...

1 hour ago

AR: Well not be intimidated, only court can stop us from wearing camouflage attires —NDC executives A/R: We’ll not be intimidated, only court can stop us from wearing camouflage at...

1 hour ago

NDC race: Mahama thanks Kobeah for stepping down to support him NDC race: Mahama thanks Kobeah for stepping down to support him

1 hour ago

Clash between military and police in Accra serious breach – Security analyst Clash between military and police in Accra serious breach – Security analyst

1 hour ago

Theres no law against wearing military camouflage in Ghana – Peter Toobu There’s no law against wearing military camouflage in Ghana – Peter Toobu 

10 hours ago

Parliament passes Criminal Offences Amendment Bill, 2021 to decriminalise attempted suicide in Ghana Parliament passes Criminal Offences (Amendment) Bill, 2021 to decriminalise atte...

10 hours ago

AR: New NSS boss clashes with NASPA Regional President over election rigging, congress halted A/R: New NSS boss clashes with NASPA Regional President over election rigging, c...

10 hours ago

Kejetia Market Fire: Traders angry over closure of 807 shops Kejetia Market Fire: Traders angry over closure of 807 shops

Latest: News
body-container-line