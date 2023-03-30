ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

There’s no law against wearing military camouflage in Ghana – Peter Toobu 

Headlines Theres no law against wearing military camouflage in Ghana – Peter Toobu
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Member of Parliament for Wa West, Peter Lanchene Toobu has clarified that there is no particular legal provision barring the wearing of military camouflage in Ghana.

The former superintendent of police said the wearing of replicas isn’t criminal.

Speaking on the back of the invitation of some Ashanti Regional NDC executives by the Regional Police Command for wearing military camouflage during a tour by former president John Dramani Mahama, Mr. Toobu said if wearing camouflage was illegal, the government would have taken measures to halt the importation of the many replicas that flood the open markets.

Mr. Toobu explained that “the principle is simple, if you are a police officer, you dress in a uniform to show that you are an officer and if you are a soldier, you are a soldier by training, but the uniform is symbolic of who you are and so if you are not a police officer or a soldier, and you are wearing army uniform, they [the military] have the right to question you.”

He further intimated that aside from the questioning by the military to prevent impersonations, there is actually nothing unlawful about wearing replicas.

“If you wear camouflage, that is not the Ghana Army uniform, that shouldn’t be an issue unless there is a law banning the importation of camouflage into the country,” he further told Umaru Sanda Amadu on Eyewitness News on Citi FM.

Mr. Toobu also admonished the public and the media to be circumspect in reporting these incidents to avoid unnecessarily denting the image of the Ghana Army.

Six executives of the National Democratic Congress in the Ashanti Region were invited for questioning for wearing military attire during the former president’s visit.

—citinewsroom

Top Stories

6 minutes ago

Stop traders from cooking in Kejetia market – Kojo Bonsu to management Stop traders from cooking in Kejetia market – Kojo Bonsu to management

36 minutes ago

Ramsar site impasse: Stakeholders agree to demolish over 130 structures Ramsar site impasse: Stakeholders agree to demolish over 130 structures

36 minutes ago

In-out-out-out policy: UGs refusal to enforce court order unacceptable, unlawful – Old Vandals in Parliament fume In-out-out-out policy: UG’s refusal to enforce court order ‘unacceptable, unlawf...

1 hour ago

AR: Well not be intimidated, only court can stop us from wearing camouflage attires —NDC executives A/R: We’ll not be intimidated, only court can stop us from wearing camouflage at...

1 hour ago

NDC race: Mahama thanks Kobeah for stepping down to support him NDC race: Mahama thanks Kobeah for stepping down to support him

1 hour ago

Clash between military and police in Accra serious breach – Security analyst Clash between military and police in Accra serious breach – Security analyst

1 hour ago

Theres no law against wearing military camouflage in Ghana – Peter Toobu There’s no law against wearing military camouflage in Ghana – Peter Toobu 

10 hours ago

Parliament passes Criminal Offences Amendment Bill, 2021 to decriminalise attempted suicide in Ghana Parliament passes Criminal Offences (Amendment) Bill, 2021 to decriminalise atte...

10 hours ago

AR: New NSS boss clashes with NASPA Regional President over election rigging, congress halted A/R: New NSS boss clashes with NASPA Regional President over election rigging, c...

10 hours ago

Kejetia Market Fire: Traders angry over closure of 807 shops Kejetia Market Fire: Traders angry over closure of 807 shops

Latest: News
body-container-line