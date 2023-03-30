EKGS Culinary Institute unveils logo for 25 years anniversary; outlines activities to celebrate silver jubilee

EKGS Culinary Institute has planned a number of activities to celebrate its 25 years anniversary in style this year.

The Institute was formed under EKGS Enterprise in 1998 after the late E.K. Goode had set up the Enterprise as a service provider in the hospitality industry in 1991.

The Institute which has evolved over the years to become a leader in the industry is 25 years this month.

To celebrate its silver jubilee, the Institute on Wednesday, March 29, unveiled a beautiful logo to set the ball rolling for a number of activities lined up to celebrate the milestone in style.

For an Institute that started with six students in its first batch, EKGS Culinary Institute has seen a consistent rise in the student population and has now become a household name in the training of qualified professionals in the Pastry, Cake, and Sugar Craft business in Ghana.

The institute has successfully trained and graduated over Seven thousand five hundred students in 25 years of service.

Speaking on the motive behind the launch of the anniversary logo, the Director of EKGS Culinary Institute, Mrs. Efua Goode Obeng Kyei indicated that it will allow the Institute to maximize the growing market share to remain the leader in the industry.

She pledged her commitment to lead EKGS Culinary Institute to continue to train high-quality professionals and make the school relevant in the 21st century with the help of God.

Later speaking to journalists on the sidelines of the launch of the 25 years anniversary logo, Mrs. Efua Goode Obeng Kyei rubbished the claim that vocational training is only for persons who do not perform well in school.

Mrs. Efua Goode Obeng Kyei

She underscored the importance of skills training, adding that persons from all walks of life are encouraged to enroll in her Institute if they have the passion to learn.

“Vocational training is not for blockheads. You have to be knowledgeable and you have to know what you are doing to do things right.

“What I would like to advise the young ones and everyone who is interested in what we do is to be assertive, take that leap, and forget about procrastination. Take that bold step, enroll with us and you will excel,” Mrs. Efua Goode Obeng Kyei indicated.

On her part as a special guest, Mrs. Henrietta Kukua Barnes Danquah, the first-ever student to be enrolled in EKGS Culinary Institute said she is excited and proud about how far the Institute has come.

She admonished students to take their studies seriously and learn everything before completing the training.

She said it is her prayer that EKGS Culinary Institute will continue to grow and become an international Institution.

“It’s been good. So far so good. The feeling I’m having right now is a good one. Coming to see from where I started and seeing it now I believe God has been good and there has been progress. I’m only praying that God will take the institute further to international,” Mrs. Henrietta Kukua Barnes Danquah told the media.

As part of the 25 years anniversary celebration, EKGS Culinary Institute will be making a donation to an accredited orphanage in April this year as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

The yearly Graduation Ceremony will be celebrated in style and climaxed by a homecoming of past students followed by a dinner dance in December.

To end it all, there will be a thanksgiving service and awards night also in December.