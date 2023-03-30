Israel to support Ghana with disaster management solutions  

Madam Shlomit Sufa, Ambassador of Israel to Ghana, Liberia and Sierra Leone, says Israel is ready to assist Ghana with best practices and technological solutions on disaster emergency preparedness and crisis management.

She said she had witnessed a couple of preventable disasters such as the 'Appiatse explosion'last year, fire outbreaks and perennial flooding, which caused damages and described the occurrences as unfortunate.

“Although every nation is unique, many of the lessons that Israel has learned may be broadly applicable to preparation for mass-casualty incidents in countries such as Ghana, “the Ambassador said.

She said this at the maiden Emergency Preparedness and Crisis Management Breakfast Forum held by the Israeli Economic and Trade Mission and the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO).

It discussed Ghana's disaster risk reduction strategy and opportunities for Israeli collaboration.

The forum saw the introduction of Israeli innovative solutions and technologies that could be adopted to improve Ghana's capacity to deal with emergencies and manage crisis.

Addressing the forum, Madam Sufa said: “The risks of terrorism and extreme natural disasters have become prevalent that the situations demanded an urgent need to have a national conversation, learn from best practices if possible in resolving some of the issues that our disaster managers in Ghana face.”

She said Israel’s emergency management system included contingency planning, command and control, centrally coordinated response, cooperation, and capacity building.

The Ambassador said the private sector had invested in technologies and innovations in areas like Communication, Disaster Management, Emergency Preparedness and Public Safety, Search and Rescue.

Mr Eric Nana Agyeman-Prempeh, Director General, NADMO, said technology and collaboration were some key enablers in developing and implementing a multi-hazard approach to early warning.

He said the Israeli innovative solutions and technologies could help improve Ghana’s ability to deal with emergencies and manage crises.

Some of the Israeli companies that participated in the event are Ytcom Group, RT LTA System Ltd., Seismic AI, Atlas – Advanced Training Simulators, and Robotican.

GNA