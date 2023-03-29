2024 general election is a straight fight between Bawumia and Mahama – Annoh-Dompreh

Majority Chief Whip, Frank Annoh-Dompreh has reiterated his support for Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to become the next President of Ghana after President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo ends his second term in 2024.

According to him, he has no doubt that the next general elections will come down to a fierce contest between former President John Dramani Mahama and the current vice president.

“The 2024 general election is a straight fight between Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and John Dramani Mahama,” Frank Annoh-Dompreh told Asempa FM in an interview on the ‘Ekosii sen’ programme on Wednesday, March 29.

Despite admitting that it will be a tough contest, the Nsawam-Adoagyiri MP expressed optimism about the chances of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia beating John Dramani Mahama.

He is calling on all delegates who will vote in the flagbearer elections of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to vote for Dr. Bawumia.

“More than 100 MPs have thrown their support behind Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

“I urge NPP delegates not to have double minds because Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is the best candidate. We should rally behind this man,” Frank Annoh-Dompreh shared.

Meanwhile, the Majority Chief Whip has proposed that there should be a debate between John Dramani Mahama and Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to see who has the best ideas for the economy.

“I want to call a debate between John Dramani Mahama and Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia over the economy. I think we would see who has alternative policies.”