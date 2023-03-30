NIA prints over 541,000 Ghana cards in 10 days to clear backlog

The National Identification Authority (NIA) has successfully completed the printing of 541,529 Ghana Cards in its database, which were in backlog since July 2022.

The expedited printing exercise took only ten days to complete, which was a day earlier than the NIA's initial promise to Members of Parliament.

The printed cards will now be distributed to NIA's regional and district offices nationwide from Wednesday, 29 March 2023 to Sunday, 2nd April 2023 for issuance to registered applicants.

The NIA achieved this feat with a dedicated team of supervisors, assistant technical support officers, and assistant technical enrollment officers drawn from its headquarters, regional, and district offices.

The staff worked continuously for ten days in two shifts - day and night, with focus, rigor, and coherence in project management and implementation.

All Ghanaians who have registered for their Ghana Cards since July 2022 but are yet to receive them are assured that they can visit the district or regional offices where they registered for their printed cards to be issued to them effective Wednesday, 5th April 2023.

The NIA remains committed to serving the public and the nation as a whole with respect, dignity, integrity, and efficiency as a dedicated and responsible public sector institution.