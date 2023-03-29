‘I wished my son will bury me first’- 85-year-old mother of late MP for Kumawu breaks silence

The 85-year-old mother of late Member of Parliament for Kumawu Constituency, Madam Yaa Mansah says she wished she was the one to die before her son.

Madam Yaa Mansah who expressed shock over her son's demise disclosed that she had always prayed for her son to bury her first when she dies.

Born on Tuesday, November 18, 1969, the MP for Kumawu, Hon Philip Basoah died on Monday, March 27 at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.

She died at age 54.

Madam Yaa Mansah in an interview with this reporter on Wednesday March 29, 2023 described her son's death as a big blow to the family.

For his part, brother of the late legislator, Mr Sarkodie said Hon Basoah served well both as a politician and a family man.

He added that the late MP was a devoted politician who served his party and nation well. "Hon Basoah proved to be a dovoted adherent of family values and his party's tradition change the lives of hundreds of people in his constituency."