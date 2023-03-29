ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

‘I wished my son will bury me first’- 85-year-old mother of late MP for Kumawu breaks silence

By Jacob Agyenim Boateng || Contributor
Social News I wished my son will bury me first- 85-year-old mother of late MP for Kumawu breaks silence
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

The 85-year-old mother of late Member of Parliament for Kumawu Constituency, Madam Yaa Mansah says she wished she was the one to die before her son.

Madam Yaa Mansah who expressed shock over her son's demise disclosed that she had always prayed for her son to bury her first when she dies.

Born on Tuesday, November 18, 1969, the MP for Kumawu, Hon Philip Basoah died on Monday, March 27 at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.

She died at age 54.
Madam Yaa Mansah in an interview with this reporter on Wednesday March 29, 2023 described her son's death as a big blow to the family.

For his part, brother of the late legislator, Mr Sarkodie said Hon Basoah served well both as a politician and a family man.

He added that the late MP was a devoted politician who served his party and nation well. "Hon Basoah proved to be a dovoted adherent of family values and his party's tradition change the lives of hundreds of people in his constituency."

Top Stories

38 minutes ago

AR: New NSS boss clashes with NASPA Regional President over election rigging, congress halted A/R: New NSS boss clashes with NASPA Regional President over election rigging, c...

43 minutes ago

47-year-old pastor beaten to death in a fight at Ejisu-Donyina 47-year-old pastor beaten to death in a fight at Ejisu-Donyina

47 minutes ago

Kejetia Market Fire: Traders angry over closure of 807 shops Kejetia Market Fire: Traders angry over closure of 807 shops

54 minutes ago

Krobeah Asante TVET riot: Allow final year students to go back to school — Old Students appeal to govt Krobeah Asante TVET riot: Allow final year students to go back to school — Old S...

1 hour ago

President Akufo-Addo has turned sod-cutting expert — Mahama President Akufo-Addo has turned sod-cutting expert — Mahama

1 hour ago

Kumasi radio presenter exposes pro-Alan group over Bawumia Kumasi radio presenter exposes pro-Alan group over Bawumia

1 hour ago

Nana Ofori Ansah I, Council Chairman of the University of Education Governing Board Stop peddling falsehood about the university — UEW Council Chairman to staff sab...

1 hour ago

I wished my son will bury me first- 85-year-old mother of late MP for Kumawu breaks silence ‘I wished my son will bury me first’- 85-year-old mother of late MP for Kumawu b...

1 hour ago

Ethiopian Airlines is the leader in promoting tourism and trade in Ghana — Transport Minister Ethiopian Airlines is the leader in promoting tourism and trade in Ghana — Trans...

2 hours ago

Resurrected Presidential jet goes long hours as Akufo-Addo fly to US caused stir Resurrected Presidential jet goes long hours as Akufo-Addo fly to US caused stir

Latest: News
body-container-line