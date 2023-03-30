ModernGhana logo
Amansie West District cut sod for construction of 3-unit classroom block at Pakyi-Banko

By Enock Akonnor || Contributor
The Amansie West District Assembly has cut sod to commence the construction of a 3-unit classroom block at Pakyi-Banko.

Cost of project is $89,000 and the funding support is tapped from the Japan Embassy under the Grant Assistance for Grassroot Human Security Project (GGHSP).

Shaslim Plus Enterprise is the firm contracted by the assembly to build the facility. Its commencement and completion has been scheduled to cover a 12-month contractual period.

Mr. Ahmed Iddris (contractor) in an interview assured to complete the project within 6 months.

He said the facility after completion will consist of an office for the headmaster, a computer lab and staff common room.

Amansie West District Assembly will after its completion follow up with the building of an institutional lavatory to serve Pakyi-Banko D/A Basic School and community.

This came up after the carteaker for the community Nana Agyenim Boateng had identified dilapidated nature of an existing public latrine as a big challenge confronting the community.

Other challenges facing residents include poor road network and the absence of a health facility.

The District Chief Executive for Amansie West District Hon Nii Lartey Ollenu in his address pledged to fast-track measures for the building of a CHIP compound at Pakyi-Banko and the construction of their road as well.

He mentioned in his address that the building of the 3-unit classroom block was called to play after the assembly realised that the existing classrooms blocks were not enough to accommodate the current student population.

Pakyi-Banko D/A Basic school has a student population of 243 and 14 teaching staff.

