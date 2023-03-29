Akufo-Addo’s response to question on LGBTQ+ Bill was matured, apt - Annoh-Dompreh

Majority Chief Whip, Frank Annoh-Dompreh has applauded President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s response to a question on the LGBTQ+ Bill during his engagement with US Vice President, Kamala Harris.

When asked about a law on LGBTQ+ in Ghana by the press, President Akufo-Addo made it clear that there is nothing like that in the country.

He, however, indicated that Parliament is looking at legislation that is yet to be passed.

The President further indicated that he will step in after Parliament finishes dealing with the issues of the legislation.

“It hasn’t been passed, so the statement that there is a legislation in Ghana to that effect is not accurate.

“Parliament is dealing with it and at the end of the process, I will come in,” President Akufo-Addo said.

Speaking to Asempa FM on the ‘Ekosii sen’ programme, Frank Annoh-Dompreh said he was impressed with the response of the president.

According to the Nsawam-Adoagyiri Member of Parliament, the response was not only a mature one but also very apt.

“The response of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on the LGBTQ+ issue before the US Veep was a matured one. He was very apt on the matter,” Frank Annoh-Dompreh shared.

The Majority Chief Whip further assured concerned Ghanaians that Parliament is focused on the anti-LGBTQ+ Bill and will do the necessary work without any fear.

“The passage of the anti-LGBTQ+ Bill is going through the stages.

“The anti-LGBTQ+ bill is not a normal one and requires thorough work to be done. It won't be rushed because we want to get it done rightly,” Frank Annoh-Dompreh stressed.

The Nsawam-Adoagyiri MP added, “There's no pressure on parliament over the anti-LGBTQ bill. Nobody can pressure us to do anything not in the interest of the country.”