I will manage Ghana with not more than 60 ministers to reduce gov’t expenditure - Mahama

Former President, John Dramani Mahama has continued his allegations against sitting President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Engaging followers of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) during his campaign tour of the Western Region, he reiterated that he has no doubt the current challenges facing Ghana have been self-inflicted by the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

According to him, the NPP government has ruined the country after taking over from the NDC in 2017.

Confident that the NDC will wrestle power from the NPP in the 2024 general elections, John Dramani Mahama stressed that he will run the country with no more than 60 ministers as President to ensure government expenditure is reduced.

“Looking at how the government has ruined the country when NDC comes, we shall manage the country with not more than 60 ministers in order to reduce government expenditure,” John Dramani Mahama shared.

The former President has this week intensified his campaign to become the NDC flagbearer for the next election.

He is currently in the Central Region where he is engaging various groups of people.

Meanwhile, John Dramani Mahama has successfully gone through vetting and picked the Number 1 slot of the ballot paper for the upcoming NDC flagbearer elections.

That election will be held at the primaries of the party on May 13.