NDC flagbearership race: I will come back tomorrow — Ernest Kobeah throws in the towel

Businessman Ernest Kwaku Kobeah has pulled out of the flagbearership race of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Mr Kobeah submitted his letter to the NDC’s elections committee on Wednesday, March 29.

The presidential candidate hopeful who is a modern sewage system specialist and doubles as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of City Experts Limited Group in the UK, has expressed gratitude to the National Executives of the party after submitting his letter.

Kobeah who hails from Asante Mampong in the Ashanti Region had earlier promised to build a new Ghana if given the nod by the delegates.

The reasons for his decision to pull out of the race are not immediately known. His vetting on Tuesday was suspended and was expected to continue today.

“There is no issue,” he told journalists after the process was put on hold.

“Just [that] I need to come back tomorrow [Wednesday]. Everything is fine and successful.”

Meanwhile, former President John Dramani Mahama, former Finance Minister Dr. Kwabena Duffour and former Kumasi Mayor Kojo Bonsu have been cleared to contest in the NDC’s May 13 primaries.

-Citi Newsroom

