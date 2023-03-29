ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Akufo-Addo’s new ministers lobbied hard to be approved – Mahama Ayariga

Headlines Akufo-Addos new ministers lobbied hard to be approved – Mahama Ayariga
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Member of Parliament for the Bawku Central constituency, Mahama Ayariga says the approval of President Nana Akufo-Addo's new ministerial nominees by Parliament may be due to the extensive lobbying they did.

“The numbers that voted to approve the nominees shocked me, but I can tell you that the nominees lobbied very hard, and it is one of the reasons that informed the [NDC] party to issue a statement to the Minority not to approve the nominees because the party found out that the Minority MPs were not finding it easy to resist the lobbying,” he said.

The approval of the six new ministers sparked wide mistrust and accusations among the Minority Caucus and their leaders.

There were even claims that some of the NDC MPs exchanged their votes for money but Mr. Ayariga said he is not aware that any legislator engaged in such an act.

It wasn't entirely money because I heard people say some members took money from the nominees, but I don't have evidence that people took money, and so I am careful about saying things like that. But I know that the nominees lobbied very hard and appealed to the relationships that they have with people in the Chamber.”

He made the remark on The Point of View on Citi TV on Monday.

—citinewsroom

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Ministers approval: Im not proud being NDC MP at this time – Sam George Ministers approval: I’m not proud being NDC MP at this time – Sam George

1 hour ago

Every Ghanaian expected LGBTQI issues to come up in Akufo-Addo's meeting with Kamala Harris — Bishop Every Ghanaian expected LGBTQI issues to come up in Akufo-Addo's meeting with Ka...

1 hour ago

Akufo-Addos new ministers lobbied hard to be approved – Mahama Ayariga Akufo-Addo’s new ministers lobbied hard to be approved – Mahama Ayariga

2 hours ago

Get proper briefing from Attorney General before speaking on LGBTQ+ issues – Sam George to Akuko-Addo Get proper briefing from Attorney General before speaking on LGBTQ+ issues – Sam...

2 hours ago

NPP General Secretary Justin Frimpong Kodua has been a massive disappointment – Prof. Gyampo NPP General Secretary Justin Frimpong Kodua has been a massive disappointment – ...

7 hours ago

Akufo-Addoexpressessorrowover demiseof Kumawu MP Akufo-Addo expresses sorrow over demise of Kumawu MP

7 hours ago

Anti-gay bill: Im in charge not you – Speaker Bagbin warns Akufo-Addo to stay off Anti-gay bill: ‘I’m in charge not you’ – Speaker Bagbin warns Akufo-Addo to stay...

10 hours ago

Sanction NDC MPs who took pictures of their vote — AFFA petitions Speaker Bagbin Sanction NDC MPs who took pictures of their vote — AFFA petitions Speaker Bagbin

10 hours ago

US Vice President Kamala Harris visited Cape Coast Castle, where slaves were shipped to North and South America and the Caribbean. By Nipah Dennis AFP US VP Harris recalls 'horror' of slavery in Ghana

19 hours ago

REUTERSDenis BalibouseFiles Olympics supremos clear return of Russian and Belarusian athletes to competition

Latest: News
body-container-line