Get proper briefing from Attorney General before speaking on LGBTQ+ issues – Sam George to Akuko-Addo

One of the sponsors of the anti-LGBTQ+ Bill, Samuel Nartey George has hit out at President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo over comments on the legislation of the Bill in the country.

During the President’s engagement with US Vice President Kamala Harris at the Jubilee House on Monday, the issue of LGBTQ+ came up with the allegation that Ghana had already passed a law to criminalise it.

Addressing the matter, President Akufo-Addo rubbished the allegation and explained that the country is now in the process of coming up with legislation.

He said later when Parliament finishes its work on the Bill, he will come in.

“It hasn’t been passed, so the statement that there is a legislation in Ghana to that effect is not accurate.

“Parliament is dealing with it and at the end of the process, I will come in,” President Akufo-Addo said.

This and the entire discussion did not go down well with the Ningo Prampram Member of Parliament Sam George.

Speaking to Starr News, the lawmaker said it is important the President contacts the Attorney General for more information before he speaks on the LGBTQ+ Bill.

“President Mahama has made it clear that if they want it they should go to the UN General Assembly and get it passed and not under his watch here in Ghana. So to have the President literally beat around the bush and try to distance himself and say it’s not my bill it’s the Members of Parliament who have taken a private Members bill.

“It appears like the school boy who has been caught by a head teacher with his friends who have gone to play football and say oh it wasn’t my football. I just followed them and I was the goalkeeper,” Sam George bemoaned.

The Ningo Prampram MP added, “the President should have been clear and firm. The National House of Chiefs have spoken, the Christian community has spoken, the Muslim community have spoken and our traditional authorities have spoken this is not acceptable in Ghana say it simple.

“The President should get a proper briefing from his Attorney General before speaking on such issues. The Attorney General has met us in Committee and brought his Memo and almost everything has been dealt with completely with the committee.”

The anti-LGBTQ+ has the support of many Ghanaians including the Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Alban Bagbin.