Babysitter arrested for forcing one-year-old to inhale marijuana

Social News
Naledi Roberts, a 17-year-old babysitter based in Florida in the United States of America has reportedly done the unthinkable.

She has been arrested and charged with felony child abuse after allegedly forcing a one-year-old baby to inhale marijuana while recording it on video.

Roberts was arrested by The Pinellas County Sheriff on Friday after the video was intercepted.

During interrogation, Roberts admitted to smoking marijuana near the toddler she was babysitting, who was a friend's baby.

She refused to state the reason why she performed the act. When officers confronted her with the footage, she admitted to placing the cigarette in the victim's mouth.

Roberts has been taken to Pinellas Juventus Assessment Centre.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
