Uncouth WhatsApp messaging style is stripping many youth of opportunities – Deputy NYA CEO laments

The Deputy CEO of the National Youth Authority (NYA), Akosua Manu has expressed concern about the uncouth messaging style of many young people on WhatsApp.

In a tweet, Miss Manu lamented how this messaging style is eluding many opportunities from youths, especially in terms of job search.

According to her, WhatsApp app is causing many young people to forget how to be professional when texting people they have just met, especially older people.

The deputy NYA boss cited an example of an older woman who met an old friend who now heads a company. The woman told her friend that she was looking for a job for her son, and the friend asked her to send his CV.

The woman asked if she could let her son contact her directly because her phone did not have WhatsApp, and the friend agreed.

The young boy addressed her as "dear" and asked when he should expect to hear good news.

The mother's friend responded by telling him that it was not appropriate to address her as "dear," especially when he was looking for a job.