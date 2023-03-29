CSA alert Ghanaians to cyber threats posed by unlicensed digital money lending platforms

The Ghana Cyber Security Authority has issued a public alert cautioning citizens about online money lending platforms.

In a statement dated January 12 and reshared on the authority's Twitter page, the CSA revealed that some of these apps have been used to cyberbully and torment defaulting customers.

According to the CSA, these apps can be found on Google Play Store or may be shared as Android Package files (APK) via social media.

They offer loans at varying interest rates and payment terms. However, when subscribers default on repayment, the owners of these digital lending apps threaten them with having their identities published as wanted persons or fraudsters on various social media platforms and to their contacts.

In some cases, the CSA said, the app owners follow through with their threats.

The Authority says it has received several reports of cyberbullying experienced by users of these digital lending apps, with victims reporting that even though they had not taken such loans, they received threatening messages.

Some of the commonly reported apps in this scheme cited by the CSA include FourCredy, FiCashX, 4Cedi, Aliloan, Boseapa, CediBoom, Cocoaloan, Mach Loan, Easy Loan, and Onloan.

According to the Authority, the victims would typically have granted these apps permissions during installation, unknowingly or without proper scrutiny, to access their data and personal identifiable information (PII), such as their name, phone number, Ghana card ID number, contacts, photos, etc.

The CSA warns that this could leave users vulnerable to identity theft and other forms of cybercrime.

The Bank of Ghana has also issued a notice stating that it has not licensed any company to provide digital lending services of such nature to the public.

In addition, these digital lending apps have not met the compliance obligations of the Data Protection Commission (DPC), and their access and use of the data and PII of users are in violation of the Data Protection Act, 2012 (Act 843).

The CSA advises the public against subscribing to these mobile applications since they are not sanctioned by the Bank of Ghana and the Data Protection Commission.

“Individuals who patronize these services do so at their own risk. The public is further advised to carefully review access permissions for mobile applications before installing them,” the statement stressed.

Read a copy of the full statement below: