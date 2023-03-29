Ghana is an important nation to Americans – Ablakwa

Ranking Member of the Foreign Affairs Committee of Parliament, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has opined on Ghana’s growing relationship with the United States of America.

The North Tongu MP noted that the West African nation has become an important country for the US, evidenced by the frequent visits of their leaders.

He was speaking on the relationship between the two nations in relation to the recent visit of H.E. Kamala Harris, the American Vice President, on the Accra-based JoyNews’s PM Express on Tuesday, March 28.

Harris noted in his visit that the relationship between the two nations has to be symbiotic for mutual benefit.

This, according to the legislator, shows that "Ghana is becoming a popular state for US Presidents," he stressed, "and Ghana is an important nation to the Americans."

Okudzeto Ablakwa said Harris' three-nation visits in Africa are part of the Americans’ zeal to correct the rough relationship that existed between them and the continent during Donald Trump's regime.

"The USA wants to correct the seeming neglect of Africa during Trump's era," he said.

Meanwhile, before leaving for Tanzania today, March 29, Harris will meet with women entrepreneurs.

Her husband, Second Gentleman Emhoff, is scheduled to tour a chocolate company that was founded by two sisters, 57 Chocolate, which is a reference to when Ghana became independent.