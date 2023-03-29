ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Ghana is an important nation to Americans – Ablakwa

Headlines Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, MP for North Tongu
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN
Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, MP for North Tongu

Ranking Member of the Foreign Affairs Committee of Parliament, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has opined on Ghana’s growing relationship with the United States of America.

The North Tongu MP noted that the West African nation has become an important country for the US, evidenced by the frequent visits of their leaders.

He was speaking on the relationship between the two nations in relation to the recent visit of H.E. Kamala Harris, the American Vice President, on the Accra-based JoyNews’s PM Express on Tuesday, March 28.

Harris noted in his visit that the relationship between the two nations has to be symbiotic for mutual benefit.

This, according to the legislator, shows that "Ghana is becoming a popular state for US Presidents," he stressed, "and Ghana is an important nation to the Americans."

Okudzeto Ablakwa said Harris' three-nation visits in Africa are part of the Americans’ zeal to correct the rough relationship that existed between them and the continent during Donald Trump's regime.

"The USA wants to correct the seeming neglect of Africa during Trump's era," he said.

Meanwhile, before leaving for Tanzania today, March 29, Harris will meet with women entrepreneurs.

Her husband, Second Gentleman Emhoff, is scheduled to tour a chocolate company that was founded by two sisters, 57 Chocolate, which is a reference to when Ghana became independent.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Late Philip Atta Basoaleft and Nana Akomea He got a stroke – Nana Akomea reveals cause of Kumawu MP’s death

1 hour ago

Kofi Adams, MP for Buem ‘Disappointing’ Ministerial approval: I snapped my ballot to be used as evidence...

1 hour ago

Akosua Manu, deputy NYA CEO Uncouth WhatsApp messaging style is stripping many youth of opportunities – Depu...

1 hour ago

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, MP for North Tongu Ghana is an important nation to Americans – Ablakwa

2 hours ago

Police arrest three persons for brandishing weapons in viral video; four weapons retrieved Police arrest three persons for brandishing weapons in viral video; four weapons...

2 hours ago

Adwoa Safo is back for good; she wont leave Majority MPs lonely again - Annoh-Dompreh Adwoa Safo is back for good; she won’t leave Majority MPs lonely again - Annoh-D...

2 hours ago

Majority Chief Whip, Frank Annoh-Dompreh Akufo-Addo’s response to question on LGBTQ+ Bill was matured, apt - Annoh-Dompre...

2 hours ago

May God continue to give you wisdom, good health – Bawumias birthday prayer for Akufo-Addo May God continue to give you wisdom, good health – Bawumia’s birthday prayer for...

5 hours ago

Sam George, MP for Ningo Prampram Hypocrite US can’t sanction Ghana for rejecting LGBT+ — Sam George

5 hours ago

Kamala Harris, Vice President of the United States of America Slave trade: A relic of transatlantic cruelty – says ‘Sorrow-filled’ Kamala Harr...

Latest: News
body-container-line