Akufo-Addo expresses sorrow over demise of Kumawu MP

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has expressed shock at the passing of Mr. Philip Basoah, Member of Parliament (MP) for Kumawu, and consoled his family over their loss.

The MP reportedly died in the early hours of Tuesday, March 27, at the age of 53.

“I have been shocked and saddened by the news of the tragic death of the Member of Parliament for Kumawu, Honourable Philip Basoah,” said the President.

“All of us in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) were hopeful his health condition would take a turn for the better, but, alas, our ways are not God's ways, neither are our thoughts,” the President stated on his Facebook page, on Tuesday.

President Nana Akufo-Addo said he had the opportunity of knowing Hon. Basoah quite well, and, in that time, “he proved to be a devoted adherent of the Danquah-Dombo-Busia tradition, who never wavered in the belief that the NPP was the only political party that had the welfare of the country at heart.”

“Indeed, he comes from a family with a long history of public service not only to the people of Kumawu, but also to Mother Ghana. He will be missed by all those who knew and met him,” he stated.

The President extended his sincere condolences to the late MP's widow and children, to the Chairman and members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), and to the Chiefs and people of Kumawu, “whom he so faithfully represented right till the very end.”

“May his soul rest in perfect peace until the last day of the resurrection when we shall all meet again. Amen!!!” he prayed.

Meanwhile, the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, led Parliament to observe a minute's silence for Mr Atta Basoah before proceedings.

Announcing the demise of Mr Basoah on the floor of Parliament, Speaker Bagbin said: “Honourable Members, while we were very busy on Friday trying to put ourselves together to take a decision on two important Motions for the consideration of Presidential Nominees of Ministers and one Deputy Minister, and the other the Supreme Court, one of our own, collapsed and had to be rushed to the Hospital.

“You recall during the course of the voting, the Majority Leader drew our attention to the absence of that Member.

“This morning, I have been informed that our colleague, couldn’t make it; and he has transited to the other world.”

The Speaker urged Members of the House to take good care of their health.

He advised them to reduce the stress in trying to represent their people.

He said the health rule was that one should not be seated for more than two hours.

Mr Basoah was the Chief Executive for the Sekyere East District from June 2005 to January 2009.

He was first elected the MP for Kumawu in the 2016 general election and was, subsequently, retained in 2020.

Some of his colleagues have also expressed their sorrow and shock at his sudden demise.

GNA