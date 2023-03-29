EcoCare Ghana launches 2023 Chocolate Scorecard; highlights the need for cocoa farmers to earn more

EcoCare Ghana in partnership with Be Slavery Free and Mighty Earth on Tuesday, March 28, launched the 2023 Chocolate Scorecard in Ghana.

The Chocolate Scorecard for this year ranks 83 of the largest chocolate companies, retailers, and processes on their performance in six sustainability categories named Traceability, Transparency, Child Labour, Living Income, Deforestation and Climate, Agroforestry, as well as Chemical Management.

The 2023 Chocolate Scorecard ranked Original Beans and Tony’s ChocoLonely as the most sustainable chocolate companies, followed by Beyond Good.

Meanwhile, General Mills and Walmart received the Rotten Egg Award for their lack of public policies and commitment to their cocoa procurement.

They have also not been transparent in implementing their policies, making it difficult to hold them accountable.

Speaking to journalists on the sidelines of the launch, Senior Director at Mighty Earth, Julian Oram bemoaned how cocoa farmers in Ghana are not earning enough despite playing a very important role in the multi-billion chocolate industry.

He explained that as part of the work being done with the scorecard, the target is to get the chocolate companies to work with the cocoa farmers in Ghana to ensure they earn what they deserve.

“Ghana is obviously one of the world’s leading producers of cocoa. So many of the companies that we surveyed either buy Cocoa directly from Ghana or use cocoa from Ghana in their chocolate manufacturing so of course the findings from this scorecard have relevance to Ghanaian farmers and Ghanaian traders.

“Now what we will like to see more of is efforts by these companies to actually form relationships with Ghanaian farmers particularly to ensure that they are paid a fair price,” Julian Oram stressed.

Indicating that the living income of cocoa farmers in Ghana has gone down in the last two years rather than up, the Mighty Earth Senior Director shared that it is because farmers aren’t earning enough from what they are being paid at the farm gate for their Cocoa.

“So it’s really important that the companies we are surveying understand their responsibility and understand the issues like deforestation and child labour won’t go away until they address the problem of fair pricing for farmers,” Julian Oram argued.

Addressing the media to launch the 2023 Chocolate Scorecard, the Managing Campaigner of EcoCare Ghana, Obed Owusu-Addai explained that the scorecard is an important tool to reform practices in the sector because consumers and investors need to know where their chocolate come from and what they invest in.

He noted that companies and License Buying Companies (LBCs) sourcing cocoa in Ghana need to pay greater attention to the problems outlined in the scorecard and advise corporate plans and strategies to combat deforestation.

In his engagement with journalists after launching the 2023 Chocolate Scorecard, Obed Owusu-Addai added to calls for the cocoa farmer to be paid well.

That is why he has admonished cocoa farmers to form groups and demand better prices when selling their beans.

“Is it that chocolate prices keep going up but cocoa prices keep going down? That's because the farmer is not angry enough. That is what is happening. So when we say they should be angry and they are not angry enough, that's what we are talking about that they should come together as farmer groups from a union and then they should begin to work at cutting down on the production.

“They should begin to hold back their commodity in that we are not going to sell it although we have produced it we will keep it and we are not going to sell it that is what we are talking about.

“If they don't do that, the market will always take advantage of them that multinational companies will always ride on the back and they will become poorer while they become richer,” the EcoCare Ghana Managing Campaigner advised.

More on the 2023 Chocolate Scorecard:

The 2023 Chocolate Scorecard is led by three research institutions - Macquire University Sydney, The Open University, UK, and the University of Wollongong and coordinated by Be Slavery Free (Australia) and supported by a global coalition of NGOs including Green America, INKOTA, Mighty Earth, EcoCare Ghana, and the National Wildlife Federation.

Sustainability

The survey found that the Sustainability claims of chocolate companies cannot necessarily be trusted. Sustainability claims made by companies are defined narrowly to refer only to their programs, which may foster sustainable practices but do not refer to the actual status of their cocoa or necessarily improve the actual living conditions of cocoa farmers. It was found that farmers taking part in sustainability programmes are often not well compensated for their efforts and remain extremely poor.

It was also found that "only 11% of chocolate companies surveyed can fully trace where their cocoa comes from. Further, on average 40% of cocoa is purchased indirectly, meaning the buyer doesn’t know who they bought from or where it came from. Without knowing where cocoa comes from you can’t possibly claim it is sustainable.

Farmers need to be paid more for their cocoa to ensure a sustainable life. The account of poverty in cocoa-growing communities, especially in West Africa, has been articulated extensively. Its connection to child labour, forced labour and human trafficking as well as the deforestation of national forests is indisputable.

A recent report by Oxfam claims that the "net income of farmers decreased by an estimated 16.38% between the 2019/20 and 2021/22 harvesting season." When the price of cocoa increases everything else a farmer purchase increases in price, leaving worse off in reality. However, this doesn’t affect chocolate companies in the same way but rather led to increases in their profits. The global chocolate market was valued at a revenue of USD 131.9 million in 2021. It is projected to grow at 4.50% annually.

Child Labour:

The latest report on child labour indicates about 1.5 million children work on cocoa farms in Ghana and Cote d'Ivoire and 95% of them are exposed to the worst forms of child labour. The findings from the survey indicate that significant progress is being made by companies in their effort to address child labour but it also indicates that only 6% of children in the worst forms of child labour have been identified.

Deforestation:

Cocoa is a major global driver of forest destruction. West Africa, (Cote d'Ivoire and Ghana) produces three-quarters of the world's cocoa, but has lost about 94% and 80% respectively, of their forests to cocoa production in the last 60 years. Out of the 53 companies that responded, 48 of them have a ‘no-deforestation’ policy in place. This policy required their suppliers to source cocoa from areas where there has been no destruction of the forest canopy.