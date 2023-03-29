Prophetess Lina Biney inspires congregation with sermon on King David's humility and devotion

Prophetess Lina Biney, the overseer of Crystal Grace Chapel International, delivered an inspiring sermon on Sunday, March 26th, titled "The King Who Walked Humbly Before God."

The message focused on the humility and devotion of King David, one of the most well-known biblical figures, and the importance of recognising God's grace in our lives.

During her sermon, the celebrated Prophetess reminded the congregation that "wherever you are in life, remember that you are there because of the grace of God."

She emphasised the essential role of acknowledging God's hand in our lives and continuously paying homage to Him, to which she said, "By doing so, individuals would be shielded from harm."

Drawing from the biblical account of King David, Mrs. Biney highlighted Acts 13:22, which speaks of David as a man after God's own heart.

She noted that despite his numerous sinful deeds, David's life was marked by his recognition of God's presence and guidance. This recognition, she argued, was the reason he lived a long life.

In furtherance, Mrs. Biney contrasted David's life with the Israelites' experience in the wilderness, where many of them perished due to their idol worship.

However, David, despite his sins, was granted longevity. Biney attributed this to his constant remembrance of his humble beginnings and his gratitude for God's favour.

She referenced an incident where David kept his old clothes in a room and used them as a symbol of where he came from, which, she explains, served as a reminder of his roots and the grace that had brought him thus far.

Prophetess Lina Biney concluded her sermon by mentioning 1 Chronicles 17:16–17, where David was overcome with awe at God's favour upon his life.

She encouraged the congregation to emulate King David's humility and recognition of God's grace, allowing it to guide and protect them throughout their lives.