Gender equality, universal digital access vital element to growth — Harris urges international action

Social News Kamala Harris, U.S Vice President
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris has spoken about the benefits of empowering women, expanding internet access, and strengthening governance.

Harris urged young Ghanaians to advance these key priorities, which she said would drive innovation, job creation, new industries, and economic growth.

Haris, who is the first female US Vice President, lamented that gender inequality remains pervasive despite knowledge of the benefits of women's full inclusion.

According to Harris, "Women around the world must be able to fully participate in economic, political, and social lives, and they must be able to participate equally, including in leadership roles; it is a key to maximising global growth and opportunities."

However, she noted, "we see gender disparities around the world, including the United States—disparities we must all address."

"Women are critical yet underrepresented," Harris said, citing their essential roles as food producers, healthcare workers, business owners, and peacemakers.

She asserted: "When we lift up the economic status of a woman, let's be clear, we lift up the economic status of her children, her family, and her community, the entire economy benefits."

Harris in her speech further noted that internet access is also vital to opportunity and progress, pledging that the U.S. would substantially invest in expanding internet access, which she said would enable greater access to education, information, and financial services.

"Once people are online, they have greater access to education, greater access to information, and greater access to financial services, that is why the United States will double down on our efforts to mobilise billions of dollars in public and private capital...to expand internet access for the benefit of all people here on the continent," she said.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

