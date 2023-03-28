Eight perish as canoe capsized off Debon-River

Six females and two young girls have met their untimely death after the canoe they were traveling on capsized on Debon-River, a tributary of the Oti River in the Krachi Nchumuru District.

The Debon-River is between Kpajoti and Sabaja, a river that shares its boundaries with farming communities under the Krachi Nchumuru and Krachi West Municipal Assembly in the Oti region.

Mr Mumuni Suraj, the Assembly member of Sabaja, who confirmed the incident to the Ghana News Agency, said the canoe was carrying the deceased from Kpajoti to a funeral at Sabaja, when the incident occurred on Sunday.

He said the deceased had since been buried on Monday after a report was made to the Police.

Assistant Superintendent of Police, Mr John Nchor, the Oti Regional Public Relation Officer of Police, told the GNA that even though he was aware of the incident, his outfit was yet to be briefed.

GNA