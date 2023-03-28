ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Eight perish as canoe capsized off Debon-River

Social News Eight perish as canoe capsized off Debon-River
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Six females and two young girls have met their untimely death after the canoe they were traveling on capsized on Debon-River, a tributary of the Oti River in the Krachi Nchumuru District.

The Debon-River is between Kpajoti and Sabaja, a river that shares its boundaries with farming communities under the Krachi Nchumuru and Krachi West Municipal Assembly in the Oti region.

Mr Mumuni Suraj, the Assembly member of Sabaja, who confirmed the incident to the Ghana News Agency, said the canoe was carrying the deceased from Kpajoti to a funeral at Sabaja, when the incident occurred on Sunday.

He said the deceased had since been buried on Monday after a report was made to the Police.

Assistant Superintendent of Police, Mr John Nchor, the Oti Regional Public Relation Officer of Police, told the GNA that even though he was aware of the incident, his outfit was yet to be briefed.

GNA

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Benoit TessierReuters Prosecutors raid French banks in multi-billion-euro tax fraud investigation

2 hours ago

REUTERSDenis BalibouseFiles Olympics supremos clear return of Russian and Belarusian athletes to competition

2 hours ago

Your comments on anti-gay bill undemocratic – Bagbin tells Kamala Harris Your comments on anti-gay bill undemocratic – Bagbin tells Kamala Harris

2 hours ago

I feel let down when Bryan Acheampong was approved – Sam George to NDC MPs who voted YES I feel let down when Bryan Acheampong was approved – Sam George to NDC MPs who v...

2 hours ago

Rebel MPs could be a good omen for NDC – GIJ Lecturer “Rebel” MPs could be a good omen for NDC – GIJ Lecturer

2 hours ago

Anti-Gay Bill: Akufo-Addo goofed in his comment to Kamala Harris — Sam George Anti-Gay Bill: Akufo-Addo goofed in his comment to Kamala Harris — Sam George

2 hours ago

LGBTQI: Kamala Harris should be the last person to talk about human right — Sam George fumes LGBTQI: Kamala Harris should be the last person to talk about human right — Sam ...

2 hours ago

Accra: ECG disconnects Osu Police Barracks over illegal connection Accra: ECG disconnects Osu Police Barracks over illegal connection

4 hours ago

Prof. Ransford Gyampo Gov’t must reject the second IMF advisor being imposed by the US – Prof. Gyampo

4 hours ago

Report labeling Tamale Teaching Hospital as worst performing hospital is out of place, unhelpful – Management Report labeling Tamale Teaching Hospital as worst performing hospital is out of ...

Latest: News
body-container-line