ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Kamala Harris moves to Central Region

Headlines Kamala Harris moves to Central Region
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

US Vice President Kamala Harris has arrived at the Emintsimadze palace in Cape Coast in the Central Region to meet with the Oguaa Omanhene Osaberima Kwesi Attah II.

She arrived in Ghana on March 26, as part of a nine-day working visit to the continent.

She was in the company of her husband, Douglas Emhoff and other top officials in the US government.

328202373606-vaqdtgfssn-328202371232-cd33fa90-fe57-4b4a-a983-aa233189cd7a.jpeg

328202373606-0e72xlkwwr-328202371232-1e2ce3fe-3047-44c2-8436-baa43d4cd4d1.jpeg

After spending three days in Ghana, she will go to Tanzania for two days, before stopping over for a night in Zambia, as her country deepens its relationship with Africa.

The highlight of her trip to Ghana was a speech she delivered at the Black Star Square on Tuesday, March 28.

Prior to that, she held bilateral talks with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo at the Jubilee House in Accra.

After the closed-door talks, they held a joint press conference.

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Benoit TessierReuters Prosecutors raid French banks in multi-billion-euro tax fraud investigation

2 hours ago

REUTERSDenis BalibouseFiles Olympics supremos clear return of Russian and Belarusian athletes to competition

2 hours ago

Your comments on anti-gay bill undemocratic – Bagbin tells Kamala Harris Your comments on anti-gay bill undemocratic – Bagbin tells Kamala Harris

2 hours ago

I feel let down when Bryan Acheampong was approved – Sam George to NDC MPs who voted YES I feel let down when Bryan Acheampong was approved – Sam George to NDC MPs who v...

2 hours ago

Rebel MPs could be a good omen for NDC – GIJ Lecturer “Rebel” MPs could be a good omen for NDC – GIJ Lecturer

2 hours ago

Anti-Gay Bill: Akufo-Addo goofed in his comment to Kamala Harris — Sam George Anti-Gay Bill: Akufo-Addo goofed in his comment to Kamala Harris — Sam George

2 hours ago

LGBTQI: Kamala Harris should be the last person to talk about human right — Sam George fumes LGBTQI: Kamala Harris should be the last person to talk about human right — Sam ...

2 hours ago

Accra: ECG disconnects Osu Police Barracks over illegal connection Accra: ECG disconnects Osu Police Barracks over illegal connection

4 hours ago

Prof. Ransford Gyampo Gov’t must reject the second IMF advisor being imposed by the US – Prof. Gyampo

4 hours ago

Report labeling Tamale Teaching Hospital as worst performing hospital is out of place, unhelpful – Management Report labeling Tamale Teaching Hospital as worst performing hospital is out of ...

Latest: News
body-container-line