ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
28.03.2023 Social News

“Rebel” MPs could be a good omen for NDC – GIJ Lecturer

Rebel MPs could be a good omen for NDC – GIJ Lecturer
28.03.2023 LISTEN

A lecturer at the University of Media, Arts and Communications (UNiMAC), formerly the Ghana Institute of Journalism, (GIJ) Osei Kwadwo Adow, is urging the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) to take a second look at the issue of the betrayal on the part of some Members of Parliament (MPs) in the Legislature.

According to the lecturer, there is no need for the party leadership to be vindictive about what transpired on the floor of Parliament over the approval of some six ministerial nominees.

He said what transpired in the house could be a good omen for the NDC going into the 2024 general elections.

He argued that this could have been detrimental to the party’s unity and fortunes had it happened in an election year.

"It is good for the party that the issue of alleged bribery of some MPs on the Minority side happened at this time," he said.

The lecturer who is also a lawyer made this assertion while speaking on the mid-day news on Accra 100.5 FM on Tuesday, March 28, 2023.

He called on the NDC to tactfully handle the matter and not spend time profiling the said MPs.

He added that this is not the time for the party to focus too much attention on the matter.

He noted that the Minority stance on the matter of not approving additional ministers is still relevant stemming from the economic quagmire the country finds itself in.

Source: Classfmonline.com

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Benoit TessierReuters Prosecutors raid French banks in multi-billion-euro tax fraud investigation

2 hours ago

REUTERSDenis BalibouseFiles Olympics supremos clear return of Russian and Belarusian athletes to competition

2 hours ago

Your comments on anti-gay bill undemocratic – Bagbin tells Kamala Harris Your comments on anti-gay bill undemocratic – Bagbin tells Kamala Harris

2 hours ago

I feel let down when Bryan Acheampong was approved – Sam George to NDC MPs who voted YES I feel let down when Bryan Acheampong was approved – Sam George to NDC MPs who v...

2 hours ago

Rebel MPs could be a good omen for NDC – GIJ Lecturer “Rebel” MPs could be a good omen for NDC – GIJ Lecturer

2 hours ago

Anti-Gay Bill: Akufo-Addo goofed in his comment to Kamala Harris — Sam George Anti-Gay Bill: Akufo-Addo goofed in his comment to Kamala Harris — Sam George

2 hours ago

LGBTQI: Kamala Harris should be the last person to talk about human right — Sam George fumes LGBTQI: Kamala Harris should be the last person to talk about human right — Sam ...

2 hours ago

Accra: ECG disconnects Osu Police Barracks over illegal connection Accra: ECG disconnects Osu Police Barracks over illegal connection

4 hours ago

Prof. Ransford Gyampo Gov’t must reject the second IMF advisor being imposed by the US – Prof. Gyampo

4 hours ago

Report labeling Tamale Teaching Hospital as worst performing hospital is out of place, unhelpful – Management Report labeling Tamale Teaching Hospital as worst performing hospital is out of ...

Latest: News
body-container-line