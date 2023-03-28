ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Minority did not only betray the NDC but inflated the hopes of many Ghanaians – Bernard Mornah

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
General News Bernard Mornah
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN
Bernard Mornah

Former National Chairman of the People’s National Convention (PNC), Bernard Mornah has indicated that he believes the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has a big problem to deal with after the approval of President Akufo-Addo’s new ministerial appointees.

For weeks the Minority in parliament and the NDC gave the Ghanaian people the assurance that the new ministerial appointees will be rejected.

The argument was that the size of government is big and Ghana does not need new ministerial appointments to add to the burden on the public purse.

However, last Friday when secret balloting was held in Parliament, many Minority MPs voted for all six ministerial appointees for them to be approved.

Reacting to the outcome of the voting, Bernard Mornah has shared that the Minority has not only disappointed the NDC but the many Ghanaians that trusted them as well.

“They have a herculean task going forward from the disastrous performance that their MPs showed in Parliament. I think that they did not only betray the NDC but they inflated the hopes of many Ghanaians,” he shared in an interview with TV3.

Bernard Mornah added, “If NDC decided that they were going to support the approval of these Ministers nobody would have raised an eyebrow but you gave the impression that you were united behind the opposition of the Ministers and then when you lifted people’s hopes, and dampen their hopes. It is a problem.”

Since the approval of the new ministerial appointees, the NDC has branded the unknown Minority MPs that voted for the appointees as traitors.

The party also admits that it has disappointed the Ghanaian people.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Prof. Ransford Gyampo Gov’t must reject the second IMF advisor being imposed by the US – Prof. Gyampo

1 hour ago

Bernard Mornah Minority did not only betray the NDC but inflated the hopes of many Ghanaians – ...

1 hour ago

Report labeling Tamale Teaching Hospital as worst performing hospital is out of place, unhelpful – Management Report labeling Tamale Teaching Hospital as worst performing hospital is out of ...

1 hour ago

The scars of slaps at Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election still fresh in my mind – Sam George The scars of ‘slaps’ at Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election still fresh in my mind –...

4 hours ago

US Vice President Kamala Harris attended a state dinner with Ghana's Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia in Accra, part of her three-nation African trip. By Nipah Dennis AFP Touring US VP Harris calls for more investments in Africa

4 hours ago

Amnesty International Amnesty says West's response to Ukraine reveals 'double standards' on rights

7 hours ago

Amnesty says the Ukraine conflict has exposed 'double standards' towards human rights abuse elsewhere. By ISAAC LAWRENCE AFP West's Ukraine response exposes 'double standards': Amnesty

8 hours ago

LGBTQ+ Bill will meet aspirations of Ghanaians when passed – Akufo-Addo LGBTQ+ Bill will meet aspirations of Ghanaians when passed – Akufo-Addo

8 hours ago

Stop trying to subtly re-introduce nuisance taxes – GUTA cautions govt Stop trying to subtly re-introduce nuisance taxes – GUTA cautions govt

8 hours ago

Kumewu MP Philip Atta Basoah has died Kumewu MP Philip Atta Basoah has died

Latest: News
body-container-line