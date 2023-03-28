Gov’t must reject the second IMF advisor being imposed by the US – Prof. Gyampo

Prof. Ransford Gyampo

Political Science lecturer at the University of Ghana, Prof. Ransford Gyampo has shared his view on the reported imposition of a financial advisor to Ghana by the US to help with the negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Two foreign resident economic advisors are being imposed on Ghana in spite of the fact that the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) have time and again bragged that they have the men.

The first one has been imposed on the Bank of Ghana by the IMF and the second one is being imposed by Kamala Harris, US Vice President, on the Ministry of Finance.

Reacting to the latest development, Prof. Ransford Gyampo said he hopes the financial advisor being imposed by the US will be rejected by the Finance Minister.

According to him, if the advisor is not rejected, the NPP government must offer an apology to Ghanaians.

“I hope our Veep and Finance Minister do not accept this imposition. If they do, then they would have to explain and apologise to Ghanaians about why we have the men and still need foreign economic advisors,” Prof. Ransford Gyampo shared in a post on Facebook.

The Political Science lecture added, “If we truly have the men, then at least, the latest attempt at imposing a foreign economic advisor on us, must be rejected. Else, we must be told the truth about the state of the manpower resource base of this government.”

Read the full post by Prof. Ransford Gyampo below:

We vowed never to go back to the IMF after being there 17 times because, we felt we had the men and were a proud nation capable of managing our affairs. But we have not only gone there again, we have the worse IMF situation.

Two foreign resident economic advisors are being imposed on us, in spite of the fact that we have the men. The first one has been imposed on the Bank of Ghana by the IMF and the second one is being imposed by Kamala Harris, US Vice President, on the Ministry of Finance.

I hope our Veep and Finance Minister do not accept this imposition. If they do, then they would have to explain and apologize to Ghanaians about why we have the men and still need foreign economic advisors.

Ghana has fine brains advising governments all over the world. The NPP said it had the men capable of governing and managing our economy well. Where are they? Have they died? Have they left the country? Have they been marginalized? Where are the men? If they are truly in the NPP, why don’t we use them? If they are in the NDC and other political parties, why don’t we swallow our pride and go for them to help? If they are in academia and civil society, why don’t we tap into them?

If we truly have the men, then at least, the latest attempt at imposing a foreign economic advisor on us, must be rejected. Else, we must be told the truth about the state of the manpower resource base of this government.

