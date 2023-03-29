Agona West Assembly announces massive facelift projects in Agona Swedru

29.03.2023 LISTEN

"Plans are far advance for massive facelift projects for Agona Swedru township to improve the local economy and also allow free flow of traffic," Municipal Chief Executive, Hon. Evans Addison Onomah Coleman has said.

He said measures have been put in place to create conducive environment for businesses and transport owners to carry out their operations without stress.

"We have already met all the stakeholders in the various fields while intensive public education are being carried out to sensitize them about the Assembly's intention to make things easier for them to operate their wares and produce," he stated.

At a media briefing held at Agona Swedru last Friday, Hon. Evans Addison Onomah Coleman encouraged every resident in the municipality to support the Assembly achieve its goals and dreams of beautifying the town which improve infrastructure development.

According to him, the facelift projects which would lead to beatification of the ancient town would start with relocation of all car garages to the industrial Village.

He added that the Assembly through Nananom had located for garage owners in Agona Swedru and its environs.

The MCE disclosed that the Industrial Village had been provided with social amenities such as electricity, water supply, roads and healthcare facility to cater for the health needs of the artisan and others who would troop to the Village to transact businesses.

"Apart from our intensive pubic education and sensitization, the Assembly in collaboration with Garage Owners Association, the various Transport Unions and Nananom has formed a Task Force to boost the sensitization exercise and to facilitate smooth relocation of the Artisans to their new site.

"I want to put on record that, we are not going to force the Artisans to relocate to the industrial village, but we have given them time flame of period for everyone to move before things gets out of hand.

"We are being Linent to them but we will strike when their time elapsed. It is our hope that the Task Force made up of representative from the Assembly, Ghana Police Service, Garage Owners Association, Swedruman Council of Chiefs and other stakeholders will do a clean job to the satisfaction of the citizenry," he stressed.

Similarly, the Agona West MCE announced that a section of drivers operating at the Progressive Road Transport Owners Association (PROTOA) popularly known as 'Osama Station' have been asked to relocate to join their colleagues at the Agona Swedru Main Lorry Station to ease traffic congestion and to allow smooth transportation of goods and services.

The Municipal Chief Executive also hinted about the restructuring of the Mandela Market to accommodate more traders adding that those traders at 'Eguaekyir' would also be relocated.

"Swedru Central Market is not full, there are space in between them but people prefer to move their wares to the roadside for hawking thus creating congestion. We have engaged them to explain why they should be relocated to save their lives and properties.

"These and others are what we have put in place to boost commercial activities in our Municipal capital. We have involved all the political Leaders in the Municipality in this exercise to avoid any alleged witch-hunting," Hon. Onomah Coleman stated.