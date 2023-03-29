ModernGhana logo
Koku Anyidoho pledges to speak truth before death

Koku Anyidoho, a former deputy general secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in Ghana has made a pledge to continue speaking the truth before he dies.

In a recent tweet, Anyidoho stated that he would die only once and that he intends to use his time whiles alive to speak the truth.

The tweet has sparked a lot of reactions on social media, with many speculating about what truths Anyidoho might reveal. Some have suggested that he may have inside information about the inner workings of the NDC or the government, while others have speculated about personal secrets he may be keeping.

Many are eagerly waiting to hear what he has to say before his time on this earth is numbered.

Gideon Afful Amoako
Gideon Afful Amoako

