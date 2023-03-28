The scars of ‘slaps’ at Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election still fresh in my mind – Sam George

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Ningo Prampram, Samuel Nartey George has bemoaned the brutalities he suffered during the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-elections in 2019.

According to him, the scars of the ‘slaps’ he suffered during that election are still fresh in his mind.

This he says is why he is so pained that some members of parliament on the side of the Minority voted to approve Bryan Acheampong as Minister for Food and Agriculture, the then National Security Minister who was behind the brutalities and machinations against him.

“I feel let down by the fact that in those hallowed Chambers of Parliament, I hold the unfortunate singular record of being the only victim of Bryan Acheampong's brutality and machinations at the National Security Ministry. The scars of Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election are still very fresh on my mind and even though as a Christian I have told myself to forgive, it is hard to forget,” Sam George shared in a post on his Facebook page.

The pained Ningo Prampram MP continued, “How could my Colleagues, some of whom marched with me to the Police HQ to demand justice, vote for the man who caused me such pain? Where is the sense of camaraderie? Are we not Comrades in the struggle again? Would I feel safe to leave my drink or food with any of them again? These thoughts have haunted me since Friday. Is this the Caucus I have rushed to defend always in the past? Is it really worth that hustle? See why I have kept quiet?”

While bemoaning the action of traitor NDC MPs, Sam George is calling on all Minority MPs to regroup as quickly as possible and have a proper introspection as individuals and as a collective.

He is of the belief that the Minority owes it to the base and Leadership of the party and its presumptive Flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama to work together toward winning the 2024 general elections.