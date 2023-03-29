ModernGhana logo
Ghana's Atta-Mills Memorial Library Project in limbo as contractor abandons work over debt

29.03.2023 LISTEN

Koku Anyidoho, a former deputy general secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in Ghana, has expressed concern over the poor state of the Atta-Mills Memorial Library project.

In a recent tweet, he stated that Kofi Totobi Quarkyi who was the Chairman of the Committee responsible for constructing the library were informed that the project was fully funded by the Telcos. However, the contractor has yet to receive payment for their work.

The Atta-Mills Memorial Library project was initiated to commemorate the late President John Evans Atta Mills, who passed away in 2012. The library was meant to serve as a resource center for students and researchers, and to house the former president's personal collection of books.

However, the project has been plagued with delays and funding issues since its inception. The library was originally scheduled to open in 2016, but construction was delayed due to a lack of funds. The Telcos eventually stepped in to provide funding, but the project still faced setbacks due to changes in leadership and administrative issues.

According to reports, the contractor responsible for building the library has not been paid for work. This has raised concerns about the future of the project, as the contractor has threatened to halt construction until they receive payment. Some have also raised questions about how the project was managed, given the lack of progress despite the involvement of high-profile individuals such as Totobi Quarkyi.

The fate of the Atta-Mills Memorial Library project remains uncertain, but many are hoping that a resolution can be found soon.

