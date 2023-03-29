ModernGhana logo
Increase in malaria cases in Techiman North worrying — District Health Directorate

By Jerry Azanduna || Contributor
Cases of Malaria has been on the increase in the Techiman North District recording up to 358 per 100,000 people in 2022 and 313 per 100,000 in 2021.

The matter has become worry to health officials and the residents in the area.

Dr Alfred Kwodwo Ampofo Techiman North District Director of Health Services disclosed this on Monday during the district annual performance review meeting at Tuobodom, the district capital in the Bono East Region.

Dr Ampofo noted that among the measures to educate people on prevention and cure.

As part of effort to improve health delivery in the district, he noted that the directorate recorded 6.2 percent anemia in 2021 and reduced it to 3.9 percent in 2022. On skilled delivery the directorate has made an improvement of 31.9 percent from the 29 percent in the year review.

He reminded the people to equally consider the infections of other disease such as hypertension, tuberculosis, malaria, diabetes, and anemia among others as they were more dangerous to human health.

He commended government and its partners for implementing initiatives focused at promoting health services in the region and urged stakeholders including the District Assembly to complete and commission health facilities in the district for use to bring service delivery to the door steps of the people.

In a presentation by Mr Sampson Addo Nkoranza South Health Information officer lauded the district effort in improving health services delivery.

Mr Addo indicated that about 60 percent of pregnant women in the district had access to antenatal care, improved maternal, adolescent and child health care in the area.

He suggested for immediate completion of the agenda 111 hospitals under construction in the district to help save lives and deliver quality health delivery.

