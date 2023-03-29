ModernGhana logo
29.03.2023 Social News

Sanction NDC MPs who took pictures of their vote — AFFA petitions Speaker Bagbin

29.03.2023 LISTEN

The Alliance For Footsoldiers Advocacy (AFFA), a public interest group, has petitioned the Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Alban S. K. Bagbin to initiate disciplinary action against NDC MPs who took pictures and videos of their votes on the floor of parliament on Friday, 24th March 2023.

It indicated that their action is contrary to Article 49(1) of the 1992 Constitution of Ghana and Order 109 of Parliament’s Standing Orders.

The statement issued by the Executive Secretary on behalf of the group reveals that, "during the voting on the President Akufo Addo’s ministerial nominees, some MPs from the minority side, notable amongst them Hon. Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed (MP, Tamale Central), Hon. Abla Dzifa Gomashie (MP, Ketu South), Hon. Zanetor Agyemang Rawlings (MP, Korle Klottey), as against the norm, went to the voting booth with their phones to take pictures and videos of their votes contrary to the dictates of Ghana’s constitution and Standing Orders of Ghana’s parliament."

According to the group, the MPs who committed such grave illegality made the disclosure themselves on their social media handles and interviews with the press in their hasty quest to purge themselves from the uproar subjected the Minority Caucus by the NDC party and their supporters.

The group has therefore registered their disappointment and appealed to the office of the Speaker of Parliament to summon the MPs involved to the Privileges Committee of Parliament in a televised session to justify their acts. This, according to the group will serve as a deterrent to others.

“We are scandalized by this development, because, as custodians of legislations, it behoves MPs to lead by example to avoid subjecting the august House of Parliament to ridicule. Sobriety and discretion cannot and must not be lost on them!” part of the statement reads.

