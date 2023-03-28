Speaker Bagbin crowned chief of Awudome

The Awudome traditional area in the Volta region has recognised Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin as a title chief of the area.

The Chiefs and people of Awudome Traditional area in the Volta Region formerly presented the Speaker to the Parliamentary Board as a title chief of Awudome with the stool name, Togbe Nutefeworla I at a ceremony on Monday, 27 March 2023.

The title is one of the highest honours of the area.

Speaking at the ceremony, Paramount Chief of the Awudome Traditional Area, Togbega Addai Kwesi Djanie XIII said the enstoolment of the Speaker was in recognition of his good leadership of the house and integrity.

Togbega Djanie XIII, therefore, called on the house to accord the speaker all curtsies deserving of a chief.

“Having followed the Speaker’s political career over time and having satisfied ourselves with the Speaker’s regard for integrity, the Awudome Traditional Council took a decision to build an everlasting relationship with his person, his character and his principles.

“This decision by the council congregated in installing him as a chief with the title Togbe Nutefeworla (I),” the Awudome Paramount chief noted.

Expressing his appreciation to the people of Awudome, the Speaker stressed on the importance of the honour done him and pledged his commitment to continue to be impartial in the exercise of his duty.

“I don’t take this title lightly at all. The recognition of me as a King of Integrity is a serious thing and I want to assure the good people of Awudome Area that I will continue the same way of impartiality,” the Speaker stated.

He continued that: “It is the institution of Parliament that can really hold the executive arm of government to account to Ghanaians the money and resources that have been entrusted in their hands. Have they utilised it to the benefit of Ghanaians? So if you don’t have such a parliament that can stand the demands of the executive, they run over parliament and they do anything and you’ll never know.

“That’s why I support the hang parliament”.

Speaker Bagbin also expressed a desire for a minority government. According to him such a phenomenon will help put failing governments on its toes.

“I may even go beyond that to have a minority government where the majority MPs are in opposition but a sterling leader is elected to be president of Ghana.”

The speaker will formally be introduced to the general public in a special ceremony later.

Source: classfmonline.com