We are not recruiting — Employment Ministry warn public against fraudsters

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
The Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations (MELR) has issued a press release to rubbish claim by some unscrupulous persons that the Ministry is in the process of recruiting new staff for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

In its press release to media houses, the Ministry says it is not currently doing any recruitment. The Ministry is warning the general public especially the unsuspecting youth looking for jobs to be wary of the fraudsters out there.

“The Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations (MELR) has taken note of an email purporting to emanate from the Ministry notifying the general public of a recruitment interview at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration (MFARI), which was scheduled for 7th March, 2023.

“The email directed persons interested in the job offer to pay Three Hundred Ghana Cedis (300.00) into a mobile money accounts numbered 0203536390 and 0560785536 to facilitate the interview and subsequent completion of Public Service Interview Evaluation Forms.

“Additionally, text messages titled "Ministries", have been sent to the general public to contact one Romeo Adams, designated as the Human Resource Manager on 0203536390 to confirm participation in thesaid interview. However, contacts of unsuspecting job seekers, who sent monies, are blocked from making calls to the recipient numbers.

“The MELR is seizing this opportunity to inform all and sundry, especially jobseekers and Ghanaian youth that; the MELR has not officially notified the general public of any recruitment interview at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration as scheduled to take place on 7th March, 2023,” parts of the release from the Ministry said.

It further indicated that a certain Romeo Adams who has been taking money from job seekers is NOT a staff of MELR and the Ministry is not a recruitment body for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Find more in the press release from the Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations below:

