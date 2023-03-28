ModernGhana logo
LGBTQ+ Bill will meet aspirations of Ghanaians when passed – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Akufo-Addo says the Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill currently before Parliament will meet the aspirations of all when it's passed into law.

The Bill considered by many as an anti-LGBTQ+ law seeks to criminalize homosexuality.

Speaking to journalists at the Jubilee House, President Akufo-Addo said he has had an extensive briefing on the Bill.

President Akufo-Addo is hopeful that Parliament will come out with a responsible response on the bill.

“The Bill is going through Parliament, the Attorney General is doing its part regarding the constitutionality or otherwise of its provisions and Parliament is dealing with it. At the end of the process, I will come in, but in the meantime, Parliament is dealing with it. And I know that the Parliament of Ghana will show us what it’s done in its past. First of all, it’s a sensitive human rights issue, as well as the feelings of our population and will come up with a responsible response to the proposal,” President Akufo-Addo stated.

The Parliamentary Committee on Constitutional, Legal, and Parliamentary Affairs is expected to present its report on the anti-LGBTQ+ bill this week.

This is according to Samuel Nartey George, Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram and a proponent of the bill, following a meeting with the Attorney General.

Among other things, the Bill proposes jailterm for people who engage in same-sex and persons who promote such activities.

—citinewsroom

