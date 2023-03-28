Gomoa Central MP donates food items to support Ramadan

Member of Parliament for Gomoa Central who doubles as the Deputy Minister for Interior, Hon. Naana Eyiah has donated food items to be distributed to Moslems in support of the Holy month of Ramadan.

The items include 100 bags of Sugar, 30 bags of rice, 10 boxes of Yellow label Lipton Tea, cartons of milk, packs of bottled and sachet waters among others.

Presenting the items at a brief ceremony held at Gomoa Ekwamkrom last Saturday, Hon. Naana Eyiah saluted Moslems across the globe for emmarking on a spiritual exercise that would bring peace, stability and coexistence.

"This presentation is an annual ritual of supporting the 26 Moslem communities in the Gomoa Central Constituency to support them in this Holy Month of Ramadan.

"I always thank God for the peaceful coexistence between Moslems and other religions bodies that had existed for many years which has facilitated economic growth and infrastructure development in Gomoa Central Constituency.

"This is my widow's mite to encourage my Moslem brothers and sisters and to encourage them to pray for His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo led NPP Government and me, as their Member of Parliament for Allah to bless our handiwork of providing better policies that would improve standard of living for Ghanaians.

"I also want you as Moslems to pray for the well-being of every Ghanaian during this Holy Month and plead for modest celebration at the end of the Ramadan fast.

"Let me take this opportunity to say that I want to contest once again as the Parliamentary Candidate on the ticket of the NPP when nominations opens for potential candidates to pick up forms for NPP primaries in Gomoa Central. I therefore need your support and encouragement.

"It is an open secret that Naana Eyiah is doing what Napoleon Bonaparte could not do, it was through your prayers that led me to where am I today so I have to share every little resources with you and encourage you to rally behind me and the NPP Government in our quest to win the 2024 General Elections," he stated.

The Gomoa Central District Chief Imam, Alhaji Mohammed Idriss Attah who received the items on behalf of the Moslem communities thanked the Member of Parliament for the donation which he said would cushion Moslems financially during their 30-day fasting and prayers.

He assured that they would used the period of Ramadan Mubarak to pray for peace and stability in the country and also for President Akufo Addo led NPP Government to formulate pro-poor policies that would reduce economic crisis and other anti-social activities in the country.

The Gomoa Central Constituency Nasara Coordinator of the NPP, Alhaji Baba Musa commended Hon. Naana Eyiah for her kind gesture of supporting Moslems in the Holy Month of Ramadan.

He expressed his gratitude to the MP for her cordial relationship with the Moslem communities in the Gomoa Central Constituency noting that they would support every step she takes in her endeavour to make life meaningful for people in her constituency.

Present were the District Chief Executive for Gomoa Central, Hon. Benjamin kojo Otoo, Presiding Member for Gomoa Central District Assembly, Hon. Kweku Nyarko Koomson, Former Gomoa Central constituency Chairman of the NPP , Alhaji Omar Adam and Former Deputy constituency Organizer, Mr. George Obeng.