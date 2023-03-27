Visit by Kamala Harris has boosted the steadfast cooperation between Ghana and US - Akufo-Addo

The President of the Republic of Ghana, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Monday, March 27, welcomed the US Vice President, Hon. Kamala Harris to the Jubilee House.

After a engaging meeting, President Akufo-Addo has stressed that he has no doubt the visit is boosting the steadfast cooperation between Ghana and the US.

The President further indicated that Ghana will continue to collaborate with the US to work towards achieving common goals.

“I am happy to state that this afternoon’s meeting has further boosted the steadfast cooperation between us, and Ghana would continue to collaborate with the United States of America at all levels, particularly towards the peaceful resolution of conflicts and in the search for global peace and security to promote sustainable development around the globe,” H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo said in a post on Facebook.

The Vice President of the US, Hon. Kamala Harris arrived in Ghana on Sunday, March 26, and will be in the country until Wednesday, March 29.

The purpose of the visit by the American Vice President is to re-affirm the ties of cooperation and the bonds of friendship that the two countries attach to their relations with each other.

Before today, Vice President Kamala Harris and President Akufo-Addo had first met in the White House in 2021.

During their engagement, they both pledged their commitment to exploring areas of interest for the mutual benefit of Ghana and the US.

The visit by Hon. Kamala Harris this week reinforces that commitment to engage in the interest of the two countries.