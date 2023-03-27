TUC gives Sunon Asogli until April 3 to reinstate sacked staff or face its wrath

The Trades Union Congress (TUC) of Ghana is unhappy about the unfair dismissal of three workers of Sunon Asogli Power (Ghana) Ltd.

The company has allegedly beeen maltreating some of its staff for quite some time and recently dismissed three of the staff over their decision to join the Ghana Mineworkers’ Union (GMWU).

It all started when nearly 70 workers of Sunon Asogli Power (Ghana) Ltd took the decision to join the GMWU in February 2021.

GMWU and the workers at Sunon Asogli went through all the necessary legal processes to acquire a Collective Bargaining Certificate which was duly issued by the Chief Labour Officer.

The Collective Bargaining certificate empowers the GMWU to represent and negotiate with the Company on behalf of the unionized workers.

However, GMWU invited the management of Sunon Asogli to come to the table for negotiation on behalf of the staff, which they ignored.

The issue later went before the National Labour Commission (NLC) and the commission ruled that Sunon Asogli must meet GMWU for the negotiation.

On the basis of the Commission’s ruling and in accordance with the Labour Act, GMWU wrote to the management of the Company in January 2023 inviting them to start negotiations.

In February 2023, the Union wrote again to the Company with the list of unionized workers requesting the deduction and payment of monthly subscriptions to the Union, in accordance with the GMWU Constitution and Labour Act 2003 (Act 651).

The Company refused to comply with the request of the Union citing concerns over the Collective Bargaining Certificate, a matter which had been settled by the National Labour Commission.

The matter which has dragged has seen three staff of Sunon Asogli who joined the GMWU losing their jobs with several others reportedly being abused.

Addressing a press conference in Accra on Monday, March 27, TUC General Secretary Dr. Anthony Yaw Baah emphasised that his outfit will not watch on for any worker in the country to be subjected to abuse as is being done to the staff of Sunon Asogli by their Chinese bosses and Ghanaian collaborators.

“Comrades, we cannot stand by for these violations and abuse of workers’ rights to go on, after 66 years of independence from colonial rule. These workers have not committed any crime and have not broken any Company rule. They are simply being abused by their Chinese bosses and Ghanaian collaborators.

“Let me, therefore, state very clearly that the TUC will not stand by for any worker in Ghana to suffer any such abuse, humiliation and indignity for freely choosing to exercise their rights guaranteed by our Constitution, labour laws and ILO Conventions 87 (Right to Freedom of Association) and 98 (Right to Organize and Collective Bargaining),” Dr. Anthony Yaw Baah shared.

According to him, Sunon Asogli will incur the wrath of TUC if it refuses to reinstate the dismissed staff by April 3.

“We are serving notice and notice is hereby served that if by April 3, 2023, the three local union leaders who have been dismissed are not reinstated and the various acts of intimidation and victimisation by Sunon Asogli Power (Ghana) Ltd have not ceased, the Trades Union Congress (Ghana) and all its affiliate unions shall have no other option but to advise themselves,” Dr. Anthony Yaw Baah warned.

Among many alleged waves of abuse being perpetrated by Sunon Asogli Power (Ghana) Ltd, TUC says it is aware Local Union executives of the company have been forcefully asked to either rescind their decision to remain in the union or face termination of employment.

The Trade Union Congress says it is also aware that all team leaders who have opted to join the union have been relieved of their duties and taken off company platforms where production-related matters are discussed.

In addition, unionised workers are being transferred from their departments to other departments where they have not been trained to work.