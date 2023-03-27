ModernGhana logo
TUC steps in to help Ghana Mineworkers’ Union to fight for dismissed workers of Sunon Asogli

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
The Trades Union Congress (Ghana) has condemned the happenings between the management of Sunon Asogli Power (Ghana) Ltd and workers of the company which has resulted in the sacking of three people already.

To ensure the rights of the three sacked workers and over 60 others who could lose their jobs are protected, TUC has joined the Ghana Mineworkers’ Union (GMWU) to fight for the rights of the workers.

In the last few months, the Ghana Mineworkers’ Union, a union which is under TUC has held various meetings with the National Labour Commission to ensure workers of Sunon Asogli Power (Ghana) Ltd who have joined the Union are not abused but their social and economic interests are well taken care of.

Raising concerns of abuse by Sunon Asogli Power, TUC at a press conference in Accra on Monday, March 27, argued that the actions of the company have very serious implications for the exercise of workers' constitutional rights as Ghanaians.

General Secretary of TUC, Dr. Anthony Yaw Baah stressed that what Sunon Asogli Power is doing is also a threat to efforts and vision toward getting all the working people of Ghana to join the trade union movement to protect their social and economic interests.

In his speech, the TUC General Secretary emphasised that it will not watch on for any worker in the country to be subjected to abuse as is being meted out to the staff of Sunon Asogli by their Chinese bosses and Ghanaian collaborators.

“Comrades, we cannot stand by for these violations and abuse of workers’ rights to go on, after 66 years of independence from colonial rule. These workers have not committed any crime and have not broken any Company rule. They are simply being abused by their Chinese bosses and Ghanaian collaborators.

“Let me, therefore, state very clearly that the TUC will not stand by for any worker in Ghana to suffer any such abuse, humiliation and indignity for freely choosing to exercise their rights guaranteed by our Constitution, labour laws and ILO Conventions 87 (Right to Freedom of Association) and 98 (Right to Organize and Collective Bargaining),” Dr. Anthony Yaw Baah shared.

While calling on the management of Sunon Asogli Power (Ghana) Ltd and all the authorities concerned to ensure that all the three local union leaders of Sunon Asogli Power (Ghana) Limited whose appointments have been wrongfully terminated are reinstated immediately, TUC has also strongly cautioned the Management of Sunon Asogli Power to refrain from any further acts of intimidation, fear and panic being unleashed on our members in the company and stop the abuse of the rights their employees to belong to a union of their choice.

“We are serving notice and notice is hereby served that if by April 3, 2023, the three local union leaders who have been dismissed are not reinstated and the various acts of intimidation and victimisation by Sunon Asogli Power (Ghana) Ltd have not ceased, the Trades Union Congress (Ghana) and all its affiliate unions shall have no other option but to advise themselves,” Dr. Anthony Yaw Baah warned.

