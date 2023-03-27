Where is your swag? – Bernard Mornah slams Bawumia for wearing suit to welcome Kamala Harris

Bernard Mornah, a former National Chairman of the People's National Convention (PNC), has criticised Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's choice of attire during the welcome ceremony for United States Vice President Kamala Harris.

Harris, in company of her husband Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff, was received in Ghana's capital Accra on Sunday, March 26, by Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia and senior government officials.

Accompanied by drumming and dancing, school children welcomed the 49th US Vice President with miniature flags of Ghana at the Kotoka International Airport.

Mornah argued that Bawumia missed an opportunity to showcase Ghanaian fashion and promote local industries.

In an interview on Accra-based UTV, the former PNC chairperson said Bawumia should have worn locally-made Ghanaian attire to mark Ghana Month and support local industries, especially since the government has been urging citizens to patronise local products.

"This is Ghana month and Government has asked everyone to patronize made in Ghana. The Vice president was fully dressed as a European and western.

"Where is your swag and you are celebrating your independence? This picture has gone viral and how is that marketing Ghana? Our leader must symbolize what they say," Mornah expressed.

Meanwhile, the US Veep’s trip comes after a December summit hosted by President Joe Biden in Washington with US leaders and counterparts from Africa, a continent where China and Russia are enjoying rising influence.