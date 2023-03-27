ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Where is your swag? – Bernard Mornah slams Bawumia for wearing suit to welcome Kamala Harris

Headlines Where is your swag? – Bernard Mornah slams Bawumia for wearing suit to welcome Kamala Harris
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Bernard Mornah, a former National Chairman of the People's National Convention (PNC), has criticised Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's choice of attire during the welcome ceremony for United States Vice President Kamala Harris.

Harris, in company of her husband Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff, was received in Ghana's capital Accra on Sunday, March 26, by Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia and senior government officials.

Accompanied by drumming and dancing, school children welcomed the 49th US Vice President with miniature flags of Ghana at the Kotoka International Airport.

Mornah argued that Bawumia missed an opportunity to showcase Ghanaian fashion and promote local industries.

In an interview on Accra-based UTV, the former PNC chairperson said Bawumia should have worn locally-made Ghanaian attire to mark Ghana Month and support local industries, especially since the government has been urging citizens to patronise local products.

"This is Ghana month and Government has asked everyone to patronize made in Ghana. The Vice president was fully dressed as a European and western.

"Where is your swag and you are celebrating your independence? This picture has gone viral and how is that marketing Ghana? Our leader must symbolize what they say," Mornah expressed.

Meanwhile, the US Veep’s trip comes after a December summit hosted by President Joe Biden in Washington with US leaders and counterparts from Africa, a continent where China and Russia are enjoying rising influence.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

1 hour ago

General Secretary of TUC, Dr. Anthony Yaw Baah TUC steps in to help Ghana Mineworkers’ Union to fight for dismissed workers of ...

1 hour ago

Where is your swag? – Bernard Mornah slams Bawumia for wearing suit to welcome Kamala Harris Where is your swag? – Bernard Mornah slams Bawumia for wearing suit to welcome K...

1 hour ago

Mac-Palm dies ahead of final cross-examination of alleged coup plot against Akufo-Addo's government Mac-Palm dies ahead of final cross-examination of alleged coup plot against Akuf...

2 hours ago

Oliver Barker Vormawor, lead convener of the FixTheCountry Movement ‘Labour Party loading’ — Oliver Barker wants to be Ghana’s version of Peter Obi

2 hours ago

A Nigerian man, Abiodun Oladapo, suspected to have impregnated his own daughter ‘It was the devil’ — Man begs after being nabbed for impregnating 19-year-old da...

2 hours ago

Richard Ahiagbah, National Communications Director of the ruling NPP Government size has been reduced tremendously – Richard Ahiagba

3 hours ago

Former President John Dramani Mahama Don't throw the baby away with the bathwater – Mahama calms angry NDC supporters...

3 hours ago

Don't vilify people for exercising their conscience – Richard Ahiagba rubbish attacks on Judas NDC MPs Don't vilify people for exercising their conscience – Richard Ahiagba rubbish at...

3 hours ago

Such an irony of life – Coach Opeele blasts Sam George over approval of ministerial nominees Such an irony of life – Coach Opeele blasts Sam George over approval of minister...

3 hours ago

VIDEO: God has already declared Mahama winner of 2024 elections; he'll defeat Bawumia — Prophet VIDEO: God has already declared Mahama winner of 2024 elections; he'll defeat Ba...

Latest: News
body-container-line