My father still worried about Ghana even on his deathbed — Zanetor reveals

Dr. Zanetor Agyemang Rawlings, the Member of Parliament for Korle Klottey and daughter of former President Jerry John Rawlings, has disclosed that her late father was concerned about Ghana until his last days.

In an emotional tribute on Facebook, she recounted how the late Rawlings asked about his constituents from his hospital bed before his death.

"I still remember vividly when from his hospital bed, he asked me how the people in my constituency were doing in the lead-up to the 2020 general elections," she said.

This, the lawmaker said, shows the deep love and patriotism Rawlings had for Ghana, even in his dying moments.

Though unwell, his mind was still preoccupied with the affairs of the state and well-being of Ghanaians, according to his daughter.

"Even when he was a few days away from his own death, he was still worried about Ghana!" Zanetor recalled.

Rawlings ruled Ghana for almost 20 years, first as a military leader and then as a democratically elected president from 1993 to January 2001.

He is credited with ushering in the Fourth Republic and championing democratic values in Ghana.

Though a controversial figure, Rawlings' role in Ghana's political history cannot be downplayed.

His daughter's revelation is a testament to his lifelong dedication to the progress of the National Democratic Congress and that of Ghana as a whole.

The country he so loved until his last breath will fondly remember his immense contribution and legacy.

Rawlings passed away on November 12, 2020, at the age of 73. He left behind an indelible mark on Ghana's development and remains an icon of probity, accountability and revolutionary ideals.

Though death has parted him from the Ghana he cared so much about, his memory lives on in the hearts of all Ghanaians.