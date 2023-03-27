Ramadan: Eric Amofa donate bags of sugar to Muslims in Asante Akim South

Mr. Eric Amofa, a private businessman has donated some bags of sugar to the Muslim community in the Asante Akim South Municipality of the Ashanti Region.

The gesture is to support all the Muslims in their Ramadan 30 days fasting and prayers started last week.

The donation was given to the NPP Constituency office through the Nasara Coordinator for onward distribution to all Muslims in the Constituency irrespective of their political affiliations. It was also meant to promote political and religious tolerance within the Constituency.

An undisclosed amount of money was also donated distribution of the items to the various beneficiary communities.

Presenting the items at the Constituency office at Juaso, Mr. Eric Amofa also a former NPP parliamentary aspirant expressed his deepest appreciation to all Muslims for availing themselves for the fasting and prayers.

He said his desire to give to the Muslims was influenced by their continuous support for the development of the area.

He also appreciated the leadership and members of the Muslim community in the Municipality for always ensuring peace, unity and stability with people from the other faith.

Mr. Eric Amofa encouraged them to remember Ghana and the leadership of the current government led by Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as they fast and pray.

He advised them to take advantage of the numerous NPP government's good policies especially the free SHS education policy, and enroll their children in school for a better future.

"The vision of President Akufo-Addo is to ensure that every Ghanaian child receive at least a secondary education, and we don't want to see any of our children in Asante Akim South Municipality being disadvantaged or being left out or behind," he stated.

The donation was received by the Constituency Organiser, Mr. Albert Obour and the Constituency Nasara Coordinator, Mr. Abdalla Arimuyau on behalf of the beneficiaries.

They thanked Mr. Eric Amofa for remembering the Muslim community especially in this period of global economic crisis.

They assured that the items would be distributed to the intended group of people, and called on other influential people in the Constituency to emulate Mr. Eric Amofa for his consistency in giving to society.

During the last Christmas festivities, Mr. Eric Amofa donated close to a thousand bags of rice, the same quantities of cooking oil and undisclosed cash amount to the NPP Constituency Executives, Polling Station Officers and other key party faithfuls.