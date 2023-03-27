ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Ramadan: Eric Amofa donate bags of sugar to Muslims in Asante Akim South

General News Ramadan: Eric Amofa donate bags of sugar to Muslims in Asante Akim South
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Mr. Eric Amofa, a private businessman has donated some bags of sugar to the Muslim community in the Asante Akim South Municipality of the Ashanti Region.

The gesture is to support all the Muslims in their Ramadan 30 days fasting and prayers started last week.

The donation was given to the NPP Constituency office through the Nasara Coordinator for onward distribution to all Muslims in the Constituency irrespective of their political affiliations. It was also meant to promote political and religious tolerance within the Constituency.

An undisclosed amount of money was also donated distribution of the items to the various beneficiary communities.

Presenting the items at the Constituency office at Juaso, Mr. Eric Amofa also a former NPP parliamentary aspirant expressed his deepest appreciation to all Muslims for availing themselves for the fasting and prayers.

He said his desire to give to the Muslims was influenced by their continuous support for the development of the area.

He also appreciated the leadership and members of the Muslim community in the Municipality for always ensuring peace, unity and stability with people from the other faith.

Mr. Eric Amofa encouraged them to remember Ghana and the leadership of the current government led by Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as they fast and pray.

He advised them to take advantage of the numerous NPP government's good policies especially the free SHS education policy, and enroll their children in school for a better future.

"The vision of President Akufo-Addo is to ensure that every Ghanaian child receive at least a secondary education, and we don't want to see any of our children in Asante Akim South Municipality being disadvantaged or being left out or behind," he stated.

The donation was received by the Constituency Organiser, Mr. Albert Obour and the Constituency Nasara Coordinator, Mr. Abdalla Arimuyau on behalf of the beneficiaries.

They thanked Mr. Eric Amofa for remembering the Muslim community especially in this period of global economic crisis.

They assured that the items would be distributed to the intended group of people, and called on other influential people in the Constituency to emulate Mr. Eric Amofa for his consistency in giving to society.

During the last Christmas festivities, Mr. Eric Amofa donated close to a thousand bags of rice, the same quantities of cooking oil and undisclosed cash amount to the NPP Constituency Executives, Polling Station Officers and other key party faithfuls.

Edmond Gyebi
Edmond Gyebi

News ContributorPage: EdmondGyebi

Top Stories

1 hour ago

General Secretary of TUC, Dr. Anthony Yaw Baah TUC steps in to help Ghana Mineworkers’ Union to fight for dismissed workers of ...

1 hour ago

Where is your swag? – Bernard Mornah slams Bawumia for wearing suit to welcome Kamala Harris Where is your swag? – Bernard Mornah slams Bawumia for wearing suit to welcome K...

1 hour ago

Mac-Palm dies ahead of final cross-examination of alleged coup plot against Akufo-Addo's government Mac-Palm dies ahead of final cross-examination of alleged coup plot against Akuf...

2 hours ago

Oliver Barker Vormawor, lead convener of the FixTheCountry Movement ‘Labour Party loading’ — Oliver Barker wants to be Ghana’s version of Peter Obi

2 hours ago

A Nigerian man, Abiodun Oladapo, suspected to have impregnated his own daughter ‘It was the devil’ — Man begs after being nabbed for impregnating 19-year-old da...

2 hours ago

Richard Ahiagbah, National Communications Director of the ruling NPP Government size has been reduced tremendously – Richard Ahiagba

3 hours ago

Former President John Dramani Mahama Don't throw the baby away with the bathwater – Mahama calms angry NDC supporters...

3 hours ago

Don't vilify people for exercising their conscience – Richard Ahiagba rubbish attacks on Judas NDC MPs Don't vilify people for exercising their conscience – Richard Ahiagba rubbish at...

3 hours ago

Such an irony of life – Coach Opeele blasts Sam George over approval of ministerial nominees Such an irony of life – Coach Opeele blasts Sam George over approval of minister...

3 hours ago

VIDEO: God has already declared Mahama winner of 2024 elections; he'll defeat Bawumia — Prophet VIDEO: God has already declared Mahama winner of 2024 elections; he'll defeat Ba...

Latest: News
body-container-line